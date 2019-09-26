Top Halloween Festivals 2019 Around the World

Did you know Halloween is a bona fide lifestyle? Yes, it isn’t just a day on the calendar. Upping the spookiness of your outdoor decorations, planning the perfect Halloween costume or carving up jack-o’-lanterns to display…these things take at least several weeks to tick off your to-do list.

Guess what? There is another item which you can add to your annual wish list. That is visiting some of the worlds great Halloween festivals. Luckily for you, there is no need to Google search the best Halloween events near you.

This article will help you out with a roundup of the top Halloween festivals out there. These will feature creative pumpkin carving displays, delicious food, face painting adventures, carnival rides and more. After all, Halloween festivals are the best way to get excited about the most Spooktacular time of year!

Carlisle by Torchlight

Spooky half term storytelling is offered by Carlisle Castle English Heritage. Dress your little ones in scary fancy dress. For adults, there is a spooky cinema and after dark torchlight tours. These take you around the dank dungeons and dark corridors of the most besieged castle in the country.

When: Throughout the month of October 2019

The Louisville Zoo Halloween Party

It’s called the “World’s Largest Halloween Party” for a reason. The Louisville Zoo cranks things up a bit each year and hosts a sweet Halloween bash. You will find a “headless horseman”. Ha-Ha! That’s about the extent of the more frightening aspects of the party. In the end, who wouldn’t want to spend this special day with a group of loveable zoo animals?

When: 26 October 2019

Night of 1,000 Jack o’Lanterns

Participate in a truly illuminating happening at the attractive Chicago Botanic Garden! There are over 1,000 elaborately carved Jack o’Lanterns that will light the way. Artists from Rise of the Jack O’Lanterns company can spend up to 15 hours on one pumpkin! Amazing, right?

When: 16-20 and 23-27 October 2019

Ghostly Theatreland

Discover London’s haunted theatres in this Walking Tour! The tours will introduce you to the phantom prompter, ghost clown and other characters from the theatre’s dark side. It’s simply a one of a kind experience! Don’t miss out the Haunted Theatreland Walking Tour!

When: October 2019

Zombie Apocalypse

Do you like a walk with a theme? You are going to enjoy a zombie walk or run around Newbury. You can take part as either a runner or a zombie at many of these events. Get your zombie costumes ready for this grand Halloween event 2019!

When: Dates will be forthcoming

Sycamore Pumpkin Festival

This festival packs it all in with a parade, three craft shows, two carnivals and more than 1,000 entries in the ornamented pumpkin display. As per Ann Eichorn, there will be a whole weekend of marching bands, good food, parades and pumpkin judging on the courthouse lawn.

When: 23-27 October 2019

