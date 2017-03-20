Top Five Fat Burning Workouts

If you want to lose weight fast, you need to turn to fat burning workouts that blast that excess weight away while also toning up and strengthening your muscles. In order to help you do that, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best workouts we think are an absolute must to incorporate into your daily fitness regimen.

Jump Squats

A plyometric activity, you won’t have any doubts about this exercise’s ability to set that fat on fire. It’s a challenging workout that jacks you heart rate up and makes you sweat buckets. Targeting you’re the lower body and core, this exercise builds explosive speed over the course of time, and cuts the fat of you like a hot knife through butter.

Mountain Climbers

Another challenging exercise that melts that fat away is the mountain climber. An intense, total body workout, mountain climbers push your core to its limits, increase your heart rate, and make fat a thing of the past on your body. They are an excellent activity, and require no equipment to do them, so incorporating them into your routine is absolutely perfect if you’re a looking for a workout that is fun and pushes you to your maximum limit.

Jumping Jacks

Surprisingly, this simple cardio workout is an excellent way to boost your heart rate and burn fat. You can add it to your routine by performing the activity between strength training sets. It keeps your caloric burn high and makes your regular routine even more challenging. Jumping Jacks may seem old and outdated, but don’t underestimate its potential in helping you drop your undesirable weight.

Push Ups

Aside for being a great workout for your chest, it’s also perfect as a total body exercise when you modify the movements and incorporate different variations to make it more challenging. Fat-burning activities aren’t always about doing cardio. Strength training can be just as effective in burning fat, and push up variations can help you achieve the results you are looking for when it comes to fat burning workouts.

Burpees

Lastly, we recommend this exercise to get the most out of your goal in burning fat away. This activity tones your core, upper body, and legs in the entire movement, so it’s a triple-threat exercise that sets your body on fire when it comes to its fat burning potential. We won’t lie to you, this one is a hard activity, but it’s worth it!

If you want to burn fat, you need exercises that are going to keep your heart rate up, be challenging, and make you sweat hard. The workouts in the above list are sure to do that, and you won’t be disappointed with the results you achieve in using them as part of your weekly workout routine.

