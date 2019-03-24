Top 5 Restaurants in Philadelphia

When you’re looking to enjoy Philadelphia, PA you won’t want to miss out on some of the best food – and views – in the country. The best restaurants with a view in Philadelphia are well-known. Many are known for high-end food and exciting cocktail menus, too.

XIX Restaurant

The XIX Restaurant is found inside of the Bellevue Hotel on the 19th floor, providing a stunning view of Philadelphia, especially at night. From indulgent dinners to extravagant brunches, you can find a bit of everything here. Both the food and ambiance are highly talked about at the restaurant. East Coast oysters, Five Spiced Short Rib, and more are found on the menu. A full bar is available, including fine wines, specialty cocktails, and more.

Lacroix at The Rittenhouse

Lacroix is located in The Rittenhouse Hotel. It’s a French American restaurant that offers an upscale dining experience. It’s also important to note that you can enjoy a beautiful view of the Philadelphia skyline when you’re at some of the different tables. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served at the restaurant along with a tea menu. It’s also possible to enjoy a Sunday Brunch, complete with a house-cured charcuterie station.

Moshulu

When you’re craving an incredible view and the very best seafood that Philadelphia has to offer, there’s Moshulu. It’s near the Liberty Bell Center and offers views of the water as the restaurant is actually the world’s oldest and largest four-masted ship. Romantic dinners are their specialty, especially when you dive into the local cuisine. When you want to experience the top foods of Philly, the chefs here know how to put a spin on things. A Pepper Crusted Tuna Surf and Turf may be one of the most popular items on the menu.

Keating’s Robe & Anchor Bar

Keating’s is on the water, just a stone’s throw from the Independence Seaport Museum. It has some amazing views of the Delaware River. There’s also some delicious food that is highly talked about across the city. Indoor and outdoor seating is available, with the latter being an enchanting pick in the warmer months. There’s an emphasis on sustainable seafood along with handcrafted cocktails. A breakfast buffet may be a great way to start the day or you can end at Keating’s with dinner to include anything from crab cakes to apple cider-roasted salmon.

In Riva

In Riva is an upscale Italian restaurant with some great views of the city. You can look forward to gluten-free and vegan options, too, something not seen too often in Italian fare. From charred octopus to zucchini pizza, risks are taken by the chefs; diners will be rewarded with amazing food. Lunch, dinner, and brunch are available from In Riva. A world-class wine menu is also served, with many of the wines favoring the Italian regions, which should come as no surprise.

Ultimately, if you want good food and a great view in Philadelphia, you’ll find the two often go hand in hand. You simply have to decide what kind of cuisine you want. Some of the best chefs in the world have settled into this city and are ready to offer you delicious food.

