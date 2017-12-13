Top 5 Luxury Spa Resorts in India

Are you looking for a holistic healing treatment that will rejuvenate your body and soul? Do relaxing massages, bathing in milk and rose petals, sandalwood packs, guava scrubs, chocolate body wraps, aromatic lotions and soothing oils and relaxing massages sound enticing?

Then read on to know where you can find all this and more at the best luxury spa resorts in India and why they deserve to be in the top 5!

Ananda – Himalayas

This world class wellness retreat gives visitors the choice of 79 beauty and body treatments that blend Ayurveda with contemporary Western approaches. Ananda has won international acclaim and is the premier Ayurveda spa retreat in India.

Well connected by road, air and rail Ananda is 260 kilometres north of New Delhi and is located in the erstwhile residence of Maharaja of Tehri-Garhwal. Your accommodation options at this exclusive wellness resort include luxurious suites, villas and deluxe rooms overlooking the landscape of Rishikesh, the river Ganges or the Palace.

If you are game you can also try your hand at rapelling and rafting, trekking in the Himalayas or aqua yoga while you are here. The signature “Ananda Touch” and an absolute must-do is the treatment which uses “Panchkarma”, a five pronged therapy to soothe your neck, shoulders and upper back.

For more information on Ananda Spa Resort, click here.

Soukya – Bangalore

Soukya, derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Soukhyam’, which means wellbeing is the perfect place for city stressed souls to indulge in some holistic treatments. This residential holistic health centre is spread over an area of 32 acres of an organic farm.

Home grown vegetables and fruits are used in the kitchen of Soukya at Bangalore, making the food nutritious and fresh. You can choose to stay at any one of Soukya’s 16 rooms, which include four suites and 12 deluxe rooms. Each of the suites at Soukya has a private garden and open air shower while deluxe rooms have attached gardens.

The therapies and therapeutic programmes on offer include solutions for stress management, weight loss, arthritis, cardiac diseases, hypertension and asthma. You can also opt for various other programmes like smoking cessation, meditation, mud therapy, nutrition, yoga and Ayurvedic treatment.

For more information on Soukya Holistic Health Centre, click here.

The Angsana – Bangalore

The Angsana in Bangalore, is where visitors are assured of an exclusive spa experience under the auspices of the Singapore based Banyan tree. Six massage pavilions, hydrotherapy in Roman pools and adjoining alfresco showers are places on the resort complex where a range of holistic, customized programmes are administered.

Definitely worth trying are some divine skin treatments like the Tangerine Body Wrap, Tomato Body Wrap, Honey and Sesame Scrub and the Blended Brush Scrub that help to exfoliate and rejuvenate.

For more information on Angsana Spa Resort, click here.

The Oberoi Wildflower Hall – Shimla

Ayurvedic therapists suggest the best treatment for your body type at the Oberoi Wildflower Hall in Shimla while you bask in the sunshine and enjoy the pine scented mountain air in this picturesque hill retreat.

A range of treatments and therapies on offer pamper your body and soul but an absolute must try is the chakra head and shoulder massage followed by a treatment called “Himalayan Mysteries” which includes a wild lavender scrub, cleansing facial and a fragrant jasmine bath.

The Oberoi Wildflower Hall is also known for its pressure point therapy, delicious body wraps like germanium cream, honey citrus and Himalayan spice and contemporary Hawaiian massage.

For more information on the Oberoi Wildflower Hall, click here.

The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur

The Oberoi Udailvilas in Udaipur offers a regal rejuvenating experience where you’ll come out smelling of roses and sandalwood (literally)!

With a number of “Royal Treasures” on offer at its spa, you can say goodbye to dull dead skin cells with a turmeric scrub; relax and rejuvenate in a soothing tomato body wrap and surrender to a relaxing body massage followed by a bath in milk sprinkled with rose petals.

Nestled in a picturesque setting, Udailvilas is located by the beautiful Lake Picchola and is the ultimate in regal living experiences in India. Whether you chill out with a drink as you sit by the lake or walk through the majestic corridors of the City Palace, everything you do here will feel like a unique indulgent experience.

For more information on The Oberoi Udaivilas, click here.

With five luxury resorts to choose from, are you ready to experience the healing, magical effects of the treatments on offer at these exclusive spa resorts in India?

You deserve to treat yourself to a deluxe spa break after the busy year you’ve had. What better way to relax and rejuvenate your mind and body than in the luxurious surroundings of an exotic spa resort.

What are you waiting for? Book your spa break now – you know you’re worth it!

Images reproduced from anandaspa.com, soukya.com, angsana.com and oberoihotels.com

© 2017, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Related articles: