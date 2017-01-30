Whenever I make any kind of bhajias or samosas I like to serve them with this tomato chutney/dip. It’s tangy and sweet to taste but can be made hot by adding chillies if you like hot chutneys.

Ingredients:

Time – 10-15 minutes

4 -5 ripe tomatoes

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon of tomato puree

1 tablespoon splenda or sugar

2-3 cloves of garlic

2-3 green really finely blended chillies (use less or none if you don’t like hot food)

½ teaspoon salt

Pinch of turmeric (optional)

½ teaspoon of cumin/coriander mixture (dhana jiru)

½ teaspoon basil

Method

1. Make a small cross at the bottom of your tomato and boil it in just enough water to cover it for a minute or two.

2. Once boiled, remove from the hot water and dip the tomatoes in cold water. This helps to remove the tomato skin quicker.

3. Chop the tomato into really small pieces.

4. Add the rest of your ingredients to the tomatoes and allow this to cook until the tomatoes have really softened.

5. Blend this mixture with a potato masher or electric blender. You can allow the chutney to thicken more according to your preference.

6. Taste and add salt or lemon as necessary

7. Allow to cool.

8. Sprinkle some basil before serving your tomato chutney.

9. Any left over chutney should be fine for 2-3 days if kept in the fridge.

Tip: You can use tinned tomatoes if you haven’t got fresh tomatoes.

