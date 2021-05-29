Tomato and Carrot Soup

A fast and speedy soup that is hearty and delicious .

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 medium carrots diced

8 tomatoes diced

1 potato diced

2 cups water

1 bay Leaf

1/2 teaspoon black pepper.

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon sugar.

Method:

1. In a microwaveable bowl add the bay leaf, potatoes and carrots with 1 cup of water and microwave on high for 5 minutes untilvegetables fully cooked .

2. Blend the tomatoes in a blender jug and puree them. Strain to remove skin and seeds and pour into a saucepan and add 1 cup water, simmer on medium heat.

3.Once vegetables are cooked remove the bay leaf and add them to the simmering tomato puree.

4. Add more water to get desired consistency. Add the salt, pepper and sugar.Taste and adjust seasoning as required. Simmer for 5 more minutes.

5. You can either puree the soup in a blender jug to make it smooth or leave it chunky .

To Serve:

Garnish with a drizzle of fresh cream and serve hot with fresh bread.

