Tomato and Carrot Soup

A fast and speedy soup that is hearty and delicious . 

Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes.
Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 medium carrots diced          
8 tomatoes diced
1 potato diced
2 cups water  
1 bay Leaf                        
1/2 teaspoon black pepper.       
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon sugar.

Method:

1. In a microwaveable bowl add the bay leaf, potatoes and carrots  with 1 cup of water and microwave on high for 5 minutes untilvegetables  fully cooked .
2. Blend the tomatoes in a blender jug and puree them. Strain to remove skin and seeds and pour into a saucepan and add 1 cup water, simmer on medium heat.
3.Once vegetables are cooked remove the bay leaf  and add them to the simmering tomato puree.
4. Add more water to get desired consistency. Add the salt, pepper and sugar.Taste and adjust seasoning as required. Simmer for 5  more minutes.
5. You can either puree the soup in a blender jug to make it smooth  or leave it chunky .

To Serve:
Garnish with a drizzle of fresh cream and serve hot with fresh bread.

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
