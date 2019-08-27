‘Tis the Season to Be Baking

It is the season for puddings and pies and cakes and cookies. The kitchen is the warmest place during this time with so much baking being done! The house smells heavenly. And you cant help but revel in this glorious time of the year!

And so here is another cookie recipe that can be mixed and baked quite quickly. The topping with a light hint of cinnamon gives a nice crunch to it. And then its dotted with some tutti fruity to give a lovely color like little jewels embedded in them and for a lovely fruity bite!

This same cookie dough can be used to make different variations in flavors. Call it Tutti fruity cookies or Xmas cookies or Almond cookies or Walnut cookies. Each version is equally addictive & more-ish!

Xmas Cookies / Tutti Fruity Cookies

Makes about 25 cookies

Ingredients

For cookies :

Butter – 120gms – at room temperature

Icing sugar – 100 gms

Vanilla essence – 1 tsp

Maida/ plain flour – 170 gms

Baking powder – ½ tsp

Tutti fruity – 3 tbsp or per taste

Orange juice – 1 tbsp or as needed for dough – optional

For coating (optional):

Demerara sugar (brown sugar)

Pinch cinnamon powder

Method

In a mixing bowl beat together softened butter and icing sugar with hand whisk in one direction to creamy, light and fluffy.

Add in the essence and beat once.

Sift the flour+baking powder into the creamed butter and beat again once to mix.

Then add in tutti fruity and combine together gently with hands till it forms a dough. Do not over knead the dough. You could add in a tbsp orange juice for a hint of orange flavour or even in case you need to add some moisture to bring the dough together.

May wrap the dough in cling film and refrigerate at this pint for about 15 to 30 mins to firm up the dough for easier handling.

Preheat oven @ 1800 OR 1700 C for 10 mins. Grease (and line if preferred) a baking tray. In a plate mix together the coating ingredients.

Shape the dough into walnut sized balls. Dip one side in the coating mixture and flatten slightly as you dip or between palms. Arrange in baking tray. Repeat for entire dough, keeping them in baking tray about 1” apart.

Bake for 10 to 12 mins (or 15 to 20 mins @ 170 C) or till underside is golden and edges start to turn pale.

Remove and transfer to wire rack. Let cool to room temperature. Transfer and store in airtight cookie jars.

Notes

1. For variations you could try Orange Almond cookies – add some orange juice as above for the cookie dough. Then instead of demerara sugar, dip cookies in almond flakes or chopped walnuts.

2. You could add orange zest also to the cookie dough.

3. Make choco chip cookies by adding chocolate chips instead of tutti fruity. Skip the coating.

