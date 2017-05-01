Tips to Crowdfund Travel

People are always wondering how to raise money so they can afford going on fun, exciting and enjoyable adventures such as exciting Hawaii tours. If you ever plan to journey outside of the country for any reason, the costs of this epic adventure can certainly add up.

Maybe you’re a member of a church and you are attempting to go on your next mission trip. Or maybe as a student you’d like to study abroad. It’s also quite possible that you just plan to travel around the globe so you can enjoy the sights and sounds and adventures that this world has to offer.

No matter which category you fall under, just know that crowdfunding is a viable way to raise money for your upcoming trip. Many people are doing this via websites like Kickstarter, GoFundMe, Plumfund, and Indiegogo to name a few.

Now that we’ve introduced you to travel related crowdfunding, let’s take a look at some of the best tips that will help you pay for your travel expenses today or in the future.

5 Crowdfunding Tips to Cover Your Travel Expenses

Discover the real reason why people should support your journey – taking some time to analyze the reason why you intend to go on your journey is a good first step. It’s best to come up with a compelling reason that people will feel good about supporting. Don’t just tell them that you need a vacation. Everybody needs a vacation! Try to come up with a valid reason like a church mission, doing volunteer work, or something in this regard. People will feel better about funding your campaign if they feel it’s for a worthy cause.

Create a marketing strategy – the best way to market your crowdfunding campaign is to get your existing supporters involved. Create blog posts, YouTube vlogs, social media posts and even send out a weekly newsletter via the crowdfunding platform. Once people see that you are serious about your journey and sharing valuable information that others will benefit from, your supporters will share your content amongst their family and friends. This is an excellent way to get additional eyes and gain future supporters for your crowdfunding campaign. Make sure you are stacked up well with good WordPress hosting and give it a go!

Study crowdfunding failures – the best way to avoid failure is to learn from those who have made mistakes and do your best to avoid them at all costs when you implement your crowdfunding campaign. There’s no reason to repeat other people’s errors. So look at your favorite crowdfunding sites and pay attention to the campaigns that didn’t get funded. See what they were attempting to do and look at the means that they attempted to accomplish it. If you study enough of these failed campaigns, you’ll begin to notice similarities between them.

Invest time and money in your campaign – have you ever heard the saying “you have to spend money to make money.” Well, the same holds true with fundraising. Sometimes you have to be willing to invest money into your campaign in order to hit your campaign funding goals. If you need to hire an editor for your YouTube videos, just do it. If you need new camera equipment, make the investment. It will pay bigger dividends over the long run.

Never give up – try your best to raise money for your campaign and if you fail, pick yourself up and try it again. Nobody ever said you could only run one crowdfunding campaign. Figure out where you went wrong and start over. It’s that simple. Remember to never give up and one day you will achieve your online fundraising hopes and dreams.

Conclusion

We would all love to travel for various reasons. No matter what your goals happen to be, use these five crowdfunding travel tips to raise enough money to cover your travel expenses.

