Time – Your Most Valuable Asset

Money can come and go but your time is truly priceless.

How much quality time does your average day contain?

You may well ask “What do you mean, quality time?” And this is a perfectly reasonable question.

Quality time is different for everyone. For me, quality time is time spent feeling good. There are many external factors that can cause this naturally. Sharing, laughing, connecting with people or nature, helping others to empower themselves, whilst helping myself to feel better.

If less than half of your waking hours involve feeling good then the odds are that you are being given a very clear signal that something needs to change. This happens to me often. Fortunately, these days I am getting better at identifying the symptoms early and making the necessary changes.

Because my internal world has now become more important to me I am learning to trust my heart more. When you don’t feel good you miss out on life. When you don’t feel good you take things and people for granted. When you don’t feel good life hits harder.

Your body is a barometer of how well your body/mind connection is. If you have any non feel-good symptoms then your heart is just helping you to understand that you need a new programme. It was pointed out to me that our heart has an intelligence that is independent of the brain. This is why the head/heart connection is often different. That is when you will hear statements like “My head is telling me x but my heart is telling me y..”

Your head is a computer and can be programmed in alignment with your heart at any time. This takes time and patience. Most important of all it takes a will to want to learn about it and action towards it.

My intent is to trust my heart, feel-good, have fun and walk my talk with anyone wishing to do the same. This is Walk Innovation – where your time is your most significant investment. May you learn to value your time, trust your heart, feel good and walk your talk.

