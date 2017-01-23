Tightening Security at Car Dealerships

According to FBI reports, a vehicle was stolen nationwide every 45 seconds in 2015. That equated to 707,758 reported stolen vehicles across the U.S, and the Midwest accounted for almost 17% of that total. While the latest annual auto theft reports are less than half of the record high of almost 1,662,000 in 1991, such serious crime leads to increased insurance premiums nationwide and higher costs in sales prices from simple mom and pop used lots to dealership showroom floors. Fortunately, there are some effective car dealership security tips to help avoid a complete breakdown of your business.

Improve Perimeter Controls

A strong line of defense begins with external barriers, but car dealership protection requires a combination of theft-deterrent solutions. Improve property edge security by adding or updating fencing or other types of barrier control elements. A sensor-controlled gate system or lockable gates often provide enough resistance to repel low level to moderate level theft risks. Regular inspections and maintenance of the external security elements can extend the lifespan of your safety barriers and make even determined car thieves look for an easier target.

Utilize Parking Tricks

It can be relatively impossible not to keep the majority of your vehicles on the lot, but you don’t have to make it easy for criminals to target your merchandise. How the cars are parked can create an extra layer of defense. Parking at an angle so the nose points towards oncoming traffic or towards a non-exit corner of the lot can provide a control impediment. Using wheel locks, concrete blocks or parking bumpers at the end of each parking spot and inside the showroom add extra resistance to removal. And storing high-priced or luxury vehicles in the showroom or locked storage during off hours can at least ensure your highest value or specialty merchandise remains safe for another day.

Add Automated Elements

Simple tricks only go so far to deter high-level crooks. For serious deterrent, you have to take advanced measures. Car dealerships are popular marks due to their coveted hauls. While you might not be able to stop all thieves, you don’t have to make it easy on them. Invest in or upgrade automated systems, including motion detectors, sweep lights, auditory or silent trigger alarms, and video surveillance equipment. Automated elements are essential for any business but especially one that could potentially lose its shirt over a single hit.

Watch the Signs

Honda Accords are continuously the top model for stolen cars with over 52,000 thefts on an annual basis compared to just over 9,200 annual thefts on Chevrolet Impalas. Various Nissan, Toyota, Ford, and Dodge passenger vehicles and pickup models are also among the top picks for car theft. Alerting customers to special deals regarding high interest vehicles is fine, but never allow signs or advertisements block the viewpoint of an employee or circuit camera. “No Trespassing” signs, security warnings, and unauthorized entry notifications should, however, be placed in clear view at all times so potential visitors, whether friend or foe, can comprehend the consequences of their chosen actions.

Employ a Human Line of Defense

Security guards can provide multiple solutions to theft control. Beyond offering a stress-free experience for employees and customers, alike, the physical addition of a uniformed guard can deter crime on its own. Varying levels of training and experience provide options on whether the guard should detain suspects or simply monitor activity. And when it comes to customers, security guards can provide an extra level of safety and service by escorting customers and employees to their vehicles in the dark or helping customers find items or service when the business is hopping. When you’re ready to take the next step towards tightening security at your dealership, contact Korner Security for a customized approach to comprehensive crime control.

