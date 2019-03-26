Three Merry Berry Mocktail

A delicious nostalgic Christmas spiced Berry mocktail

Serves 2

Ingredients:

For Spiced honey syrup

90 ml water

60 ml light runny honey

2 inch piece of cinnamon

Small pinch cinnamon powder

2 star anise

2 cloves

For Mocktail

2 strawberries

4 raspberries

4 blackberries

½ teaspoon orange zest

½ teaspoon lime zest

10 ml lime juice

25 ml spiced honey syrup (made to above recipe)

60 ml Innocent apple juice

150 ml Innocent apple and Raspberry juice

60 ml soda water

Crushed Ice

For Decoration:

2 strawberries

2 blackberries

2 raspberries

2 star shaped sparklers

2 straws 8 cm long or to fit glass

1 tablespoon pink sugar crystals

1 teaspoon spiced honey syrup

For Serving:

2 orange slices

4 raspberries

4 blackberries

2 serving glasses

60 ml soda water

Method:

Make the spiced honey syrup.

In a pan add the water, cinnamon stick, cinnamon powder, star anise, cloves and honey. Bring the mixture to boil, once boiling reduce the heat and simmer for 2-3 minutes until all the honey has melted. Remove the honey syrup from the heat and leave to cool. Once syrup has cooled strain it into a clean jar. Measure out 25 ml for the mocktail and refrigerate the rest for future use

Making the mocktail.

Hull and roughly chop 2 strawberries and put it into a cocktail shaker, add 6 raspberries and 6 blackberries, orange and lime zest. With the help of a wooden muddler crush the berries. To the crushed berries add the apple and raspberry juice, apple juice, 25 ml spiced honey syrup, the lime juice and ice. Shake the mocktail and double strain it to remove any seeds.

To Serve:

Take two serving glasses, coat the outer rim of them with the honey syrup and dip them in pink sugar crystals to form a pink rim. Shake off access sugar. Dice two strawberries and add them to the 2 glasses. Add two whole raspberries and two whole blackberries and a slice of orange to each glass Gently pour the prepared mocktail to the glass and top it with some soda water.

To Garnish:

Decoratively cut two slices from the 2 remaining strawberries and perch a slice onto the rim of each glass. Thread 1 raspberry and 1 blackberry to the star shaped sparkler, place the end of the sparkler into a straw and place the straw into the mocktail.

Light the sparkler before serving and enjoy Three Merry Berry Mocktail whilst listening to Christmas Carols or sing your own…...

On the third day of Christmas my true love sent to me Three merry berries, 2 bags of spice and a lime in a citrus tree…..

© 2019 – 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.