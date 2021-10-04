Human hair extensions have been popular for centuries. In the past, they were used as a protective hairstyle or to correct a hair loss issue. Now, human hair extensions have become a fashion accessory worn for special occasions or everyday life. But with the rise in popularity comes a flood of misinformation. There are many misconceptions about what you should and shouldn’t do with your hair extensions, so here are some things to know about hand-tied hair extensions to clear any confusion.

What Are Hand-Tied Hair Extensions?

Hair extensions are extensions created from human hair threaded onto individual braids, twists, or twists with natural braids or buns. Once you’ve created the perfect look, you take the clip that holds the extension to the hair strand.

Each type of human hair extension varies slightly in terms of texture, so a word of caution is knowing your limitations when looking at this type of product. Some hair extensions are super fine, while others are coarser. The hair you put on your head can also differ in thickness depending on which products you use, so a word of caution also applies to the type of human hair you use.

How Long Will Hand-Tied Extensions Last?

Almost all hair extensions will last up to three months if you use an effective styling technique to keep them in place. For example, you can use hair pins or a hair clip to hold a few inches of hair on top of your head. When you’re done with your favorite hairstyle, loosen your hair and detangle the strands by brushing them out and letting them sit for a few minutes.

You can go through multiple hairstyles in that period. In addition, consider the width and quality of the individual strands of human hair you are using for your extensions. The thicker the hair, the longer the hair will last, so look for human hair that is several inches long or more. Avoid using acrylic or synthetic hair in larger plastic boxes that cost more and have a shorter life span.

Cost of Hand-Tied Extensions

Many extension sellers offer a variety of styles and sizes. Typically, the average cost is $1000, including purchasing the extension and the three to five hours of installation. Often, the higher price tag is because of the time and effort that goes into the product. The extra cost can go toward tying the hair, cutting the hair, and making the product.

However, the only actual difference between hand-tied and regular synthetic hair extensions is the material and quality. The type of hair used to make the extensions does not make a difference, as the only actual difference is the time and quality that goes into the hair.

Will Hand-Tied Extensions Damage Your Hair?

Hand-tied extensions are tied to your hair with yarn. They look like braids but are more flexible. The only thing that will damage your natural hair is pulling or tugging at the strands, so that’s the only contact you should have with them. Although these braids are braided and not wound, you should still brush your hair to remove any stray yarn after each use.

What’s the Difference Between Hand-Tied and Wound Hair Extensions?

There’s a difference between normal hair extensions, called “wound,” and “hand-tied” hair extensions. The hand ties are manufactured from human hair, although the person who wears them will re-use them in the future. The latter are made from human hair but are bound with special elastic, ribbons, and string, which give them a more natural appearance.

Conclusion

It isn’t easy to get the desired look from your hair extensions. However, with the help of a qualified hairstylist and the right tools, you can achieve a professional-looking hairstyle. The hand-tied hair extensions Denver-based can apply to all haircuts, such as short, medium, or long cuts. The stylist will also use clips, bands, or other tools to secure the extension on your head until it is firmly attached. Once this process is complete, your new haircut or style will be complete!

