Things That You Should Never Do With Your Smartphone

Smartphones are devices that we can do almost anything with. This however does not mean that we the right to anything that we want with them. There are things that our phones can handle and there are some things that are just a bit too much for them. That being said, we shall look at a few things that you should never doo with your smartphone.

Things To Never Do With Your Smartphone

Just like there are things that we can do and things that we should not do, there are also things that our smartphones can handle and those that they can't.

1. Installing Apps From Unknown Sources

One of things that we should never do with our smartphones is installing apps from unknown sources. There is a reason why we have various applications stores on our phones. This means that they have tested all the apps and they are safe for our phones. By installing applications from unknown sources you risk infecting your phone with malware.

2. Using Battery Savers

Because we want to preserve our battery for as long as possible, we tend to install battery savers on our phones. However, such applications do more harm than good. Firstly, they also use up the phones battery. Secondly, all that they do is switch off the application running in the background. This is something that you can do yourself. Lastly, most smartphones these days come with an inbuilt battery saving application. As such another one will not be of much use.

3. Use Counterfeit/ Fake Chargers

The fastest way to cause harm to your phone is by using a fake or counterfeit charger. This harms as battery and it can cause explosions. If you ever read the fine print when you buy the phone they make sure to tell you to never use a charger that was not meant for that phone.

