The Ultimate Onion Bhajis

  By Jagruti Dhanecha | April 6, 2017 - 5:00 am | ,

Onion bhajis are one of  Britain’s most popular and most frequently consumed Indian snacks. They have a unique and sensational flavour to them. Here in the United Kingdom they are eaten as starter or side dish in Indian restaurants along with poppadoms and chutney, pickle and mint sauce. In India, onion bhaji top the comfort food list when it comes to monsoon and rain season. They are generally relished with a hot coffee or tea.

In my family we adore onion bhajis, and here is my version of it .

You will need:

  • 4 medium onions sliced vertically and horizontally
  • 2 spring onions chopped
  • 1 medium carrot grated
  • 2 tsp ginger-garlic paste
  • 2-3 fresh green chillies finely chopped
  • salt to taste
  • 1 cup gram flour (same as a chickpea flour or besan)
  • 2 tsp rice flour
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds
  • 1 tsp red chili powder
  • oil for deep fry
  • 2-3 tbsp water
  • 1/4 tsp bicarbonate of soda

Method:

Mix all the ingredients except th oil, salt, water and bicarbonate of soda. Let it stand for 10 min.
In the meanwhile heat the oil in a heavy bottom pan on a medium heat or in a deep fat fryer. Once the oil reaches a temperature of around 180 C, turn the heat down.
Now add water, salt and bicarbonate of soda to the onion bhaji mix and mix it well. The bhaji batter should be thick at this stage. Now add 2 tsp of hot oil into the batter and mix with a spoon.

Make a loose dumpling and drop it into the hot oil. If the batter rises quickly, the oil is ready to make more bhajis. Start making dumplings and fry them over medium heat, turn them with a slotted spoon and allow them to cook well.
Pierce them with a knife a few times, so they cook very well inside and cook them until they turn golden brown. Remove the bhajis with a slotted spoon and drain the oil. Before frying the next batch, taste the bhajis and adjust seasoning accordingly. Make small dumplings with the remainder of the mixture and deep fry in batches until all the bhajis are cooked well.

Serve hot with mint raita and enjoy!

About Jagruti Dhanecha

I am a housewife and a mother of two teenage kids settled in the UK for the past 20 years. Originally born and brought up in India, it was from these childhood days that my love for cooking began. I have no formal training in cooking and baking, and everything I’ve learnt has been through good cooks in the family and my circle of friends, through my own experiments, reading and research. My main cooking niche consists of healthy and tasty vegetarian meals but I like to throw in the occasional treat. To share my love for food and culinary art, I have created a food blog, Jagruti’s Cooking Odyssey that displays authentic Indian vegetarian/vegan dishes, special and rich recipes covering different courses in varied cuisines. My cooking enthusiasm led me to cookery shows on a national Asian TV channel. Much like cooking and baking I have other interests too like photography, reading and travelling, which assist me in my culinary skills.
4 Responses to The Ultimate Onion Bhajis

  1. catchfoods says:
    April 6, 2012 at 10:58 am

    Very nice blog post. Thanks for sharing this wonderful information….

    Reply
  2. Jagruti says:
    April 11, 2012 at 3:11 pm

    Thank you catchfoods for liking my recipes 🙂 please do try it out and let us know ..TC

    Reply
  3. Mina Joshi says:
    April 13, 2012 at 12:10 pm

    I made these using spring onions and they were really tasty….A nice variation.

    Reply
  4. Jagruti says:
    April 20, 2012 at 9:28 pm

    Thank you Mina Joshi…!

    Reply

