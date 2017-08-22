Having lobsters as part of one’s regular diet is just for the lucky few, but it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it and indulge yourself once in a while. But if you are in a landlocked state and are not quite sure that the lobsters you’re getting from your local supermarket are of the best (and freshest) quality, there is good news: you can now buy fresh lobsters online. In fact, more lobster-lovers are doing it, and for good reason. But what do you need to know about lobsters, and what do you need to know about buying lobsters online? Here are the top reasons why buying lobsters online is now a more popular option.

The price is more competitive

If you think that lobsters such as Maine lobsters would be too expensive, especially if you have to buy them online and they will be shipped from a dock in Maine to your doorstep in California, think again. Since there are more online lobster delivery services around, the prices have become more competitive. That’s not to say that the price will be cheap – but if you shop around and do your research, you can get some good deals out there. Some online delivery shops have special offers and packages throughout the year, and there are those that also offer low shipping fees.

They’re really fresh

The thing is, if you buy a lobster from your local supermarket, you aren’t really sure of its freshness. They may have been stocked in a warehouse for days, waiting for shipment. But if you opt for online delivery and buy lobster online, you can be sure that they’re as fresh as can be – after all, they’re often delivered straight from the boat and from different ports. The taste difference is very noticeable as well – when you eat fresh lobsters from Maine, you’ll know they’re quality.

More reputable businesses

Since there is a lot of competition for online lobster delivery, there are now more reputable businesses springing up. These businesses focus on quality – but not just that, most of them also focus on sustainability and great customer service.

Lobsters are a great source of protein and other nutrients

If you want to add a healthier source of protein to your diet, lobsters are a brilliant choice. But they’re not just rich in protein – they’re also a great source of Vitamin B12, Selenium, and phosphorus. Lobsters are also loaded with Omega 3 fatty acids – the good cholesterol.

One final tip: when buying lobsters, it’s always better to go for wild-caught ones. This means lobsters which are caught straight from the sea by boats, and not raised in a lobster farm. Check that the lobster online delivery shop you choose offers wild-caught lobsters and not farmed ones.

