The Need for Home Care for People with Dementia

Dementia is something that affects older people. This is a medical problem that affects not just the patient, but everyone in the family. People with dementia should not be left alone. They need more help and assistance. They could even be a danger to themselves. When no one is around to check on them, they could try doing things that are beyond their control.

The worst part is that people with dementia are not easily diagnosed. It takes time before they are given accurate diagnosis. These patients feel vulnerable. They rely more and more on other people as the illness starts to get worse.

It is important that they feel they are given support. They are no longer independent, so someone must be there at all times to take good care of them. The only problem is that even if you want to be there, you might be unable, due to other commitments. You might have other tasks to do, and your own family to take care of. This is where the need for home care services comes in.

Getting assistance

With the right home care service, the patient at home will get personalised assistance. This allows you to stay with your sick elderly relative for more time, without the need to send them to a nursing facility. Even if the problem is quite severe, you will still see your loved one. In the event of an emergency, someone will be there to provide an immediate response. You will feel more confident because even if you are at work, or occupied doing household chores, your loved one will still be taken care of.

No regrets

In the end, even if you spend a lot for dementia care at home, you will know that you have done your best to take care of your loved one. You will have provided love and support when most required. Even if their life finally comes to an end, you will have tried everything you possibly could to make it better.

Yes, it might be more expensive, since you are hiring personalised care, but you are providing quality care to the patient. Taking care of older people is difficult enough. Those with dementia are even more difficult to deal with.

Nursing facilities might be an option, but if you can spend a bit more for home care, choose the latter. There are high quality agencies that you can hire to send someone to do the job. They will be there 24/7 and make things somewhat better.

You will still have a hard time sleeping at night worrying about your loved one, but you will know there is someone there to provide help when needed. Most of all, people with dementia need companionship. If you can’t give it, at least someone else will.

Image via freedigitalphotos.net (graur razvan ionut)

