  By Thomas Mahon | May 23, 2017 - 6:00 am | ,

This is something I don’t get to cut on a regular basis – a classic morning suit. This is got to do with people dressing down at weddings to a certain degree, and the increased availability and quality of formal hire.

The main parts of a body coat

Formal hire is a perfectly understandable option, still, you should always have bespoke if possible. The cost is more than justified because of the fit and comfort. And also, because it’s not designed for everyday wear, it’s a real treat that will last for decades.

Of course, the morning coat’s uses are quite limited, but I’m delighted when people still treat themselves to such a classic. And happily for tailors everywhere, a morning suit in black or grey is still reasonably popular, thanks to weddings and grand days at the races.

Timothy Dalton as 007 in a morning coat in “License To Kill” (1989)

The morning suit is made quite differently from a usual coat, mainly with the tails at the back, and the seperate blade cuts which give that beautiful clean fit through the body.

It’s s a very difficult cut to get right, and it also takes a very special type of tailor to sew it together – many in the business don’t touch them.

Classic striped trousers to match, sometimes called cashmere trousers

As you can imagine, this specialist work doesn’t come cheap. I won’t tell you what I’m charging the gentleman for this suit, but I will tell you he was recently quoted £5,000 by another Savile Row tailor.

I can feel a price increase coming on…

About Thomas Mahon

Thomas Mahon is one of the most experienced tailors on Savile Row with a list of clients including royalty, celebrities and business icons. Tom has almost thirty years experience of hand tailoring in Savile Row including five years at Savile Row’s most famous and respected tailor, Anderson & Sheppard. His clients experience the traditions and expertise of the finest bespoke tailoring available today using a soft and unstructured style typical of Anderson & Sheppard. His workshop is based at Warwick Hall in Cumbria and also meets clients at his office in London, Tom also makes regular trips to visit his growing international client base in Europe, the USA and further afield. When not creating beautiful bespoke suits, travelling to see clients or sharing his sartorial advice with his internet followers, Tom enjoys teaching sailing and is the boats officer for the Sea Cadet Corps near his Cumbria home. For the full story visit www.englishcut.com
