The Magnificent Seven 2016



The Magnificent Seven is a remake of a remake! Last done in 1960 which was based on the 1954 film Seven Samurai. This version stars Denzel Washington (Pelican Brief), Chris Pratt (Jurassic World) and Ethan Hawke (Black Hawk Down) to name but a few. There’s quite a few familiar faces in the crowd.

It begins with a corrupt businessman Bartholomew Bogue (Peter Sarsgaard) who seizes the town of Rose Creek. Matthew Cullen (Matt Bomer) makes a stand against him but Bogue and his evil henchmen overwhelm his group and they are defeated. The town is left devastated by the loss. Bogue’s deadliest henchman is McCann (Cam Gigandet – Twilight).

But some still hold out hope and decide outside help is required and a few go searching for someone who can defeat Bogue. They come upon Sam Chisholm (Washington) who only agrees to help when Bogue is mentioned as the antagonist. He sets out to find a group of six other men to begin the fight back and reclaim Rose Creek and sets up a climatic battle they will either win or weep!

I really liked this movie. It was just a right tone and felt like a Western. It kept mostly to the tale but there were changes. Some names are different and the cast has more diversity in ethnicity.

The main battles were spectacular and were griping. It was always going to be difficult to do a remake, there’s a lot to live up to.

But they did a great job and you tell the cast had a lot of fun filming it.

Chris Pratt was excellent as Joshua Faraday. He’s going from strength to strength.

The only thing better than this was the 1960 version which remains a classic.

8/10 from me. A fabulous effort and a round of applause!

Image reproduced from Wikipedia.

By Source (WP:NFCC#4), Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=50375695

Trailer reproduced from Fresh Movie Trailers.



© 2016, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.