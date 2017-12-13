The Lost Generation

How most kids at school now will probably never own a physical copy of anything…

Do you remember what it is like to buy a brand new album, the joy it brings to remove the protective cover and slip the disc into the player while you pull out the sleeve and read it cover to cover? Or when you take out a book from the library and flick through the pages while it reveals that old, musty smell you only get from an old book?

I bet children of this generation will never get to experience this. With all this growing technology, it really gets you thinking about how it is affecting them. It seems that they will never understand that feeling when you buy a new CD or record. Or when you buy a new book or borrow one from the library and fan the pages across your face to get that smell.

It is a shame in many ways to know that in school they are now on computers most of the day and are expected to have homework typed and printed from a computer. What happened to the days of the good old pen and paper?

Or they walk around with earphones in making it hard to socialise when out and about, every piece of music they own is probably downloaded. Unless they are die-hard fans of music in which case they buy the physical copy then put on their iPods.

Then we have the Kindle which means that instead of going out and buying the book to have and hold, you just download onto this new piece of technology. Ask yourself, If you are going to spend £10 on a downloaded version of the book that you will never get to physically hold, then why wouldn’t you just go to your local bookstore and buy the real thing?

It is kind of like your favourite restaurant having an ‘app’ that you can download your favourite meal from the menu and all you can do is smell how it would be if you had the real thing. There really is no comparison to having the physical product in your hand and the joy it can bring when you re-discover that album or book you thought was lost.

Technology is advancing far more quickly than our minds can process it. With iPads, iPods, Kindles and laptops it is hard to step away from it all and get a kid to read a book or write a letter. Rather than typing a text or having their heads buried into a screen all day long.

It is a shame and if we as a society don’t try to make it better, then it will be too late. Say goodbye to the days of going into a music or book shop and wondering around for hours taking in the smells and sounds. And say hello to the World Wide Web, where you don’t get to experience the smells and sounds you once loved.

You are probably reading this thinking it is some old, wise and bitter person who hates technology because they can’t figure out how to work it. But it is not, this is a woman in her early twenties who feels we are losing the generation that are the future of our nation.

Now this is not saying technology is a bad thing, of course it isn’t. Just that maybe it is time to stand up and show the younger generation that life isn’t all about getting the latest downloads and gadgets, that there are alternatives like having the physical product in the palm of your hands.

If they just got the revelation that you can still go to the store and buy the product then maybe we can put a stop to losing not only this generation but losing our beloved high street.

This of course is a whole separate matter…

Images reproduced from nytimes.com and inspireddribble.com

