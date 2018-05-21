

The Last Jedi is the brand new Star Wars movie in the new trilogy that’s set 30 years after Return of the Jedi. My review does contain some spoilers as I need to explain some of my opinions.

Well, Rey (Daisy Ridley) is now trying to get Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to teach her the ways of the force, the First Order are chasing the rebel fleet across the galaxy and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is as disturbed as ever and now smashes his helmet up when Snook tells him off.

Whilst General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) is trying to save her fleet. With low supplies and the Order able to track them using light speed, they can only speed away at impulse maintaining a large gap so the weapons fired on them are less effective. But they need to escape or the rebel fleet is doomed.

Finn (John Boyega) joins new girl Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) in finding a master code breaker to disarm the tracking device the First Order is using. Yet the code breaker is odd and they don’t know whether they can trust him.

That’s the main plot points, but the trouble with this film was that it reminded me heavily of the reimagined Battlestar Galactica, with it’s big cruiser and smaller support craft on the run from the enemy. It was grim in tone and more like a war documentary in places.

One thing I noticed that was original characters had little direct scenes together.

For instance, Luke only had one scene with Leia and one with R2, the rest of time he was only with Rey. 3P0 is separated from R2 and doesn’t even chat to Chewbacca whose on the same ship. You would think they had never met.

Nobody else bar Rey seems bothered Han’s gone. The original characters seem to serve as figure heads only.

Where’s the scene and dialogue for the original cast? People who have known each other a long time would chat with each other and discuss things even talk about the ‘newbies’ but this was missing.

It was focused on the new kids like most reboots and this is an oversight. History is just as important as effects and storylines.

Luke was as dreary as the stricken rebels. There was some good story telling but it was long and things could’ve been relayed quicker.

Yoda appeared but seemed to be senile, now he’s not bothered about the Jedi tradition and yet he was the most vocal against change.

He had been teaching the same way for hundreds of years, opposed Anakin’s entry to the Jedi and initially forbade Obi-Wan teaching Anakin after Qui-Gon’s death.

He was involved in accepting Anakin on the Council but denying him the rank of master along with Mace Windu.

There was no explanation as to why Yoda has this huge viewpoint shift.

Where was Obi-Wan‘s Force ghost? Why was only Yoda appearing?

Even poor Admiral Ackbar dies suddenly… and I think that’s why it didn’t feel for me a full Star Wars movie. It was disconnected from the originals.

On the positive side there were a few funny scenes, Leia stunning Poe, Luke and Rey bounced off each other well. BB8 gets some fantastic scenes and is the sort of droid you need when in a tight place.

Maz is only in one scene but it’s very good but I would have liked her to have a larger role.

Sadly the new characters also suffered from changes, General Hux (Domhall Gleeson) has lost all his menace attained in the first movie and now seems to exist just for Snook and Kylo to use the Force on and humiliate. This was very disappointing. Out of him and Kylo I found him to be the darker one.

Snook (Andy Serkis) was a direct copy of Emperor Palpatine and why his hologram appears much larger is never explained. His goading Rey towards the dark side of the Force was too much like The Emperor taunting Luke.

Also the choices Kylo makes in the movie are not surprising and so time was wasted on ‘will he, won’t he’, as it’s only the second movie it’s quite clear what he has to do.

Laura Dern’s character Vice Admiral Holdo had too much neck and along with her bright purple hair, was very distracting. She served no purpose until towards the end, questioning what was she doing there? It wasn’t clear why the chain of command fell to her.

The Porgs were stated as being like the Ewoks but apart from a few comedy scenes they seemed rather pointless, they were not as heavily featured as listed. I liked more the other aliens that Rey kept annoying when she broke stuff and they had to repair it. They should’ve been used more.

There were a couple of very good fight scenes though. Kylo and Rey against the new Red Guards for instance was a standout scene. The late Carrie Fisher is wonderful as Leia and is sorely missed in the middle of the movie. The Rebel’s plans had a surprise twist.

Luke standing off against the entire ground force of the First Order was one of the best scenes I’ve seen.

However I will award this film an 7/10. All in all it was, for me, a very good space adventure but not totally Star Wars. The theme of the new Battlestar Galactica was quite heavy and they need to tone it down.

