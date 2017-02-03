Dream On: The Language of Dreams

Life as we recognize it, consists of a series of prearranged meaningful experiences which are periodically nourished and perfected through external time and personal internal space one after another. Every conceivable aspect of human emotion can be reflected in dreams. Dreams are where heightened aspirations and basic fears marry to consummate endless possibilities and produce increased personal refinement in the human psyche, ultimately leading to ego ideal and self discovery- the most important discovery of all.



Philologists, social historians and cultural anthropologists have revealed that ancient societies were governed by symbolic patterns that were found in their archaic myths and rituals. To our primordial relatives, symbolic images such as statues, designs and temples represented valuable themes of life, aspects which according to some, the 21st Century no longer appears to appreciate. Mythology originated in the universal problems of mankind. The quest for food, mating, procreation, cultural initiation, parent-child relationships and responsibilities, the relationship of the individual to the universe, the fears of war, illness, death and natural catastrophes.

At the present time there exists many popular theories of dreams all offering physical, psychological or psychical explanations. One of the most fascinating of these theories is the premonitory theory which proposes that dreams are important because they are in fact ‘gateways’ to the future which is supposedly predestined for each individual. To accept this theory in its entirety, we must believe that the future is fixed and that there exists a possibility of our knowing it in advance.

An account of this theory can be found in Prof. J. Dunne’s ‘An Experiment with Time’, in which Prof. Dunne explains how premonition can exist. He suggests that premonitory experiences contain psychological truths which intuitively and subconsciously foresee the future. Dreams often clearly reveal the workings of the subconscious mind and offer us complex insights into the character of others and the trend of events that follow and come true afterwards. It is the ideational process existent within dreams that allows us to think things out beforehand and to plan future actions. This power of the mind to reproduce in imagery the experience of the past and possibilities of the future is what makes the mind of humankind so fascinating to Dr. Christopher Evans who has equated the workings of the human brain to a mainframe computer and dreams to individual computer programs.

Dr. Evans suggests that we possess a range of main program repertoires that are already programmed into the brain and that teach us about certain issues. He suggests that dreams can be arranged into a ‘program hierarchy’ with certain type of dreams featuring in a position of importance . At the top come the principal programs that are essential to survival and concerned with fundamental aspects of life based on the results of a UK newspaper and magazine survey discovering that a large percentage of the British population experience similar types of dreams. These dream-types he designed into a list which was determined on merit of nocturnal preoccupation.

List of dream-types

Flying or floating in the air

Anxiety

The sea or lakes

Sex

The future

Smoking

Recurring events

Finding money

Discovering the secret of life

Violence

Falling

Being chased

Parties and gatherings

Dead friends and relatives

Films or tv programmes seen recently

Nakedness

In 1967 medical astrologer Dr. Francis Moore created an Almanac which contained a dream atmosphere table in which 26 dreams were categorized and basic interpretation and psychoanalysis offered. Below is a condensed list.

Dream Atmosphere Interpretation Analysis 1. Adventure Hidden talents within Restraints in life 2. Bombardment Life too full or confusing Bound by demands 3. Children Escape from adulthood Childhood memories 4. Death Fear of being forsaken Feelings of inferiority 5. Expolsions Pent up emotions Self assertion needed 6. Falling Fear of making a mistake Guilt complex 7. Grostesque Hidden artistic skills Discovery of self 8. Holiness Running away from life Religious leanings 9. Indignance Persecution in life Past affecting future 10. Justice The dream of superiority Masked inferiority 11. Killing Lack of self trust Unrational thoughts 12. Love Wish fulfillment Need to be loved 13. Melancholy Sorrow in life Need to be loved 14. Nakedness Dream of insecurity Need for support 15. Occult Lack of faith in prayer You are an idealist 16. Primitive Dream of abandonment Dislike of ease 17. Quest The dream of ambition Plethora of talents 18. Rushing Neurotic personality Anxiety ridden 19. Spiritualistic A fear of death Too introspective 20. Terror Fear of disaster Guilt complex 21. Unidentifiable Fear of decision making Wishful thinker 22. Victory Dream of success Walking over others 23. Water Desire to urinate Impulsiveness 24. Unknown factor Confused consciousness Unintellectual ideas 25. Youth Fear of old age Passage of time 26. Death Fear of life Immaturity

Whether we believe that dreams are as ancient humankind believed them to be, reflections of the Soul or merely fascinating remnants left over from primordial undeveloped minds, there can be no doubting their strange complexity and expression. Several lifetimes could easily be spent investigating their mystery but would we be any closer to understanding what our dreams mean? We can but only try to fathom them out and work upon our knowledge with wisdom. One way to do this is to focus our dream experience by:-

Keeping a dream journal

Attending a weekly dream group class

Attending residential training courses

Through relating to dreams you experience the richness of the unconsciousness and the spiritual self. Dreamwork is literally that magic , when shared becomes a part of everyone’s dream and enlightened self.

Dream on…

