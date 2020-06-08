The Guide to Choosing Your Wedding Stationery

You have found the perfect venue for your wedding, signed on the dotted line, and returned home to mark your calendar with the date for one of the most important days in your lives. You pop the champagne, flip once more through the brochure, and then ask yourself: What next? As with any wedding planning milestone, one triumph leads straight into the next trial, and there is little time to waste.

Now that the date has been finalised, the most important thing on your To Do list is to order your wedding stationery. Your Save the Dates and invitations should be issued soon after the venue has been booked, to ensure that your friends and family all have plenty of notice to make arrangements and prepare for your special day.

From the design to the wording itself, find out more about designing and issuing your wedding stationary in this guide.

Look for Inspiration

There is an infinite array of possible designs, colour schemes, fonts, and artwork available to brides and grooms, and while you will never be able to visit every option, it is important that you take time to look at ideas and examples to ensure that you find a design you truly love.

We recommend checking out some wedding blogs and social media channels to get some creative new ideas. Embossment, letterpress, die cutting, calligraphy, and foil stamping are just a few of the techniques stationers can use to make your wedding invitations unique and special. Familiarise yourself with popular stationery styles, and gather together your inspiration before reaching out to your stationery supplier.

Stick to A Theme

When it comes to choosing a design for your wedding stationery, you might find it difficult to settle on just one idea, but doing so will create an elegant, cohesie look for your day. If you already have a theme for your wedding then, you should be sure to consider incorporating this into your wedding stationery. For instance, you can look for wedding stationery to follow a specific colour theme, or a particular style. Calligraphy evokes a more classic look, while clean lines and a metallic twist will hint at a sophisticated, modern affair.

Set A Budget

As with any element of planning a wedding, you will likely find that it is easy to get carried away, throw caution to the wind, and consider splashing out on a design that does not quite fit with your original budget.

Your wedding stationery is one of the first purchases you will make for your wedding, and you will have a great deal more to pay for further down the line, so remember that your budget is key. Set aside some money for all of the different pieces of stationary that you will need so you don’t have to miss out on anything else.

Wedding Stationery Suppliers

There are many talented wedding stationery suppliers out there, all of whom will be happy to discuss your own ideas, and work with the two of you to create a unique design for your wedding stationery. Take a look at Wedding Suppliers online, and as soon as you have found a designer whose work appeals to you, you will be able to order your invitations, Save the Dates, table cards and Thank You notes with one unique and cohesive design.

Save The Date

When you are choosing your wedding stationery, one of the most important things that you will need to take care of is the Save the Date stationery. This is one of the most important things to take care of, as the soon you send them out to your guests, the higher the chance that they will still have space on their calendar.

Save the dates can allow you to select a date for your wedding before you have all of the details; the invitation will follow along much later, and give your guests all the information they need.

Wedding Invitations

Your wedding invitations can be posted and sent to your friends and family to let them know all the information that they need to know about the wedding, such as the time of day your wedding will take place, and where it will be. You should make sure to put your contact information on the invite so your guests can get in touch with you if they need to. Don’t forget to include the menu choices, and any relevant information on parking, accommodation, and plus ones.

Place Cards

While not strictly necessary, place cards can add a touch of glamour to your wedding reception. If you are hosting a more relaxed affair, you may prefer to let everyone find their own seats, but your guests will enjoy finding their name at their seat, and keeping it as a memento from the day.

While it is only a small addition to the table decor, place cards add a personal touch to your guests’ experience, and will ensure that everyone is seated in a way that promotes good conversation, and a fantastic atmosphere during the reception.

Using the same design as your invitations and Save the Dates will tie the day together, and make the most of your unique wedding stationery.

Thank You Cards

After your big day is over, you will find it difficult to thank everyone individually for coming, which is why many newly married couples prefer to send out thank you cards after their wedding. Order these cards along with the rest of the wedding stationary in order to ensure that there are no delays following the big day. The thank you cards will mean a lot to those who came to celebrate with you.

Keep This in Mind to Help

Overall, there are a lot of different things that you will need to take into consideration when you are choosing your wedding stationery. From Save the Dates to wedding invitations, table cards and Thank Yous, you will have a lot to consider and choose from. Make sure to take on board all of the tips that we have given you for the perfect day!

