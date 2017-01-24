The Growth Of Croydon’s Tech Industry

Over the last 10 years, Croydon has worked hard to re-vamp both its town centre and its community. Now, we are starting to see the rewards from all Croydon’s hard work, with a booming Tech industry and the fastest growing economy in the UK.

Croydon has become a worthy adversary to its monster of a neighbour, London. The affordable rent prices in Croydon are competing with London’s sky high costs and Croydon is winning out. More and more Tech startups are seeing the benefit of the low cost town and moving their businesses to allow them to grow and thrive that little bit faster.

Croydon’s growing economy

In a recent report by chartered accountants, UHY Hacker Young, Croydon proved that its rejuvenation plan over the last few years is actually making a difference. The south London borough came out on top in a list of the biggest growing economies in the UK, beating out central London.

The main cause of Croydon’s sudden boom in economy? A large part is to do with the increase in Tech businesses making the town their home. A huge number of Tech companies are seeing the benefit of moving out of London city and into a smaller, more affordable borough.

How Croydon is helping Tech startups

Croydon’s Tech city is a huge support for growing Tech businesses in the area. They’re a non-profit organisation, that aims to provide modern and safe workspaces for those needing a bit of extra work space, and also offer training events with industry professionals.

Corydon Tech city aims to not only allow Tech startups a place to get up and running, but they are also passionate in helping these businesses grow and expand. With this level of support in a Tech focused community, it’s no surprise that Tech businesses are flocking to the town.

Battling it out with London

It’s no secret how expensive London is to both start a business and to afford somewhere to live. Commuters travel for hours a day to get into central London to get to work, with many simply unable to afford the rent prices in the city centre.

The same rules apply for those looking for offices and workspaces to rent in the city. London’s expensive property is driving business away from the capital and into the arms of more affordable towns. With Croydon’s amazing transport links to the city centre and to Gatwick airport, business owners are discovering that they no longer need to be situated in central London.

With the influx of new Tech businesses moving into the town, other industry sectors are starting to see the appeal of moving to Croydon. For example, self-storage company Storebox, is seeing the benefits of the growing business community in the area, when it comes to their business storage services. Tech companies are just the beginning and with more and more businesses moving into Croydon, it’s only a matter of time before Croydon becomes a business hub for all industry sectors.

