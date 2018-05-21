

The Greatest Showman is a film starring Hugh Jackman (Wolverine/X-men), Zac Efron (recently Baywatch), Michelle Williams (Dawson’s Creek) who I know. Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya I’ve not come across before.

The film is more or less about how PT Barnum (Jackman) started his circus to become ‘The Greatest Showman’. Struggling with money and life, it is not an easy path for Barnum to take. Initially buying a museum but this does not have great appeal, so he starts introducing live acts instead.

Phillip Carlyle (Efron) provides some much needed support and with his help the circus takes off. Barnum though wants to move up in society, unintentionally distancing himself from the others. This need to be accepted by the upper class also creates a rift in his marriage and he doesn’t see his star act Jenny Lind (Ferguson) has fallen for him and her future with the circus depends heavily on whether he accepts her romantically.

A nice film with some good stars. It is based on how Barnum & Bailey Circus started and there does seem to have been some research on the people which I liked.

The songs are good and most of the cast gelled well. Although it wasn’t the most amazing film I’ve ever seen, it was a good A-Z of how to make a enjoyable movie and pass the time. Well worth the entry price.

Jackman provided a charismatic performance and he sung his own parts. I didn’t know he could sing so that was a nice surprise. Efron provided the action and glamour, his singing voice is superb. Williams shone as the wife whose husband is pulling away from her and what was she going to do if he didn’t start paying more attention to her and the kids? Ferguson gave a compelling performance of a star that falls for her manager – a very tricky dilemma!

Zendaya’s character really was a loose thread, as she was lumbered with the role of romantic love interest and therefore did not provide an essential nor original plot to the film. I assume if they had to follow a true story, her character was locked. As it’s a film and not a history lesson, the story could’ve had a different layout for her.

It’s a 7/10 from me for an enjoyable couple of hours. Thank you.

