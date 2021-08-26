The Essential Facts About Lettering Tattoos

A tattoo is a form of personal expression. For many people, this expression takes the form of an image or illustration, but for others, the best way to pay tribute or make a statement is with words. Lettering tattoos have a long tradition that is steeped in history and meaning.

What is the Best Lettering for Tattoos

Choosing the best lettering for a tattoo isn’t only about picking a tattoo font that is easy to read. Style plays a major role. Rather than concentrating on font, it is best to start with the style of tattoo you want. Once you know what style you want, your tattoo artist can work with you to find a font that is an exact fit.

What Style of Script is Right for You?

There are innumerable styles of tattoo fonts and scripts available, but the majority fall into the following 3 major types.

Cursive Tattoos

Usually minimalist in style, thin cursive handwritten tattoos are a popular current trend. This is evidenced by the many Hollywood stars sporting this new look in ink.

A tattoo is a personal statement, and nothing is more individual than a person’s handwriting. The cursive fonts available are endless. Commemorating your mission statement with custom handwriting can result in an epic tribute or truly inspirational piece.

Old-English, Gothic, or Blackletter Style Tattoos

These are some of the most celebrated types of fonts and are the base for what many people imagine when they think of lettered tattoos. These bold tattoos make the most impact if used for shorter one or two-word tattoos and allow for lots of design details, flourishes, and artistic license.

The main difference between Gothic lettering and Old-English is the origin. Gothic lettering has its roots in Mainland Europe. The reference to black letter is mostly because both of these styles are traditionally done in solid black lettering. Although it is traditional to do this type of lettering in black, modern variations allow for anything from negative space letters, to colored letters, to light flowing calligraphy.

American Traditional Style or Old School

The American traditional style is clean and straightforward. The letters may have some serifs, or, if they are done in a block style, the bottom half is often shaded. For an example of this style, you would look at early sailor or circus tattoos that were the start of the tattoo movement in North America.

How Long Do Lettering Tattoos Take

The three factors that influence how long your tattoo will take are size, color, and complexity. A small cursive tattoo will not take long; however, a large detailed gothic tattoo may take many hours and multiple sessions.

Also, to be taken into account is the time that your artist needs to design, create a stencil, and set up. Once a design is decided on, your tattoo artist will most likely be able to give you an estimate of how long your tattoo will take based on their past experience.

What Part of the Body is Most Popular for Script Tattoos

The next consideration is where you want the tattoo placed and what size and position it should be in. Your tattoo artist will help you to determine the optimal placement for your tattoo and may have suggestions that have not occurred to you.

Popular locations for lettering tattoos include:

Back

Chest

Forearm

Wrist

Stomach

Neck

Leg

Biceps

Lettering Tattoos Over Time

It is normal for tattoos to fade over time due to your body’s natural healing process. Lettering tattoos are no different. If a tattoo has lots of small details, these may blend over time, this can happen anywhere between a few months to a few years later. There is no set rate, and it can depend on several factors such as which body part is tattooed. To mitigate this, it is important to start with an experienced tattoo artist who uses quality ink and to follow aftercare instructions carefully.

