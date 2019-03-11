THE EPOS OF A GRANDPA’S NATION

When there is sound there is some silence
And in peace there might be violence
When there is poverty of mind’s reflection
The individual ego strives for brutal action
And human’s soul so kind and good
Becomes a rather seldom brood
But this is all long forgotten now
Ninety six years all in a row
Unpleasant memories are mute
Why would he pay any tribute
He jumps to self driven conclusions
That add up to his self delusions
Lies have an intrinsic kind of magic
But with old age they become tragic
Oh, how he marched, young man so keen
The most giant opus the world has seen
Where flags waved evil black on red
The movement wants good people dead
Proud they where under the swastika
When the Fuehrer bawled from Austria
Broken was the republic of Weimar
But he the young dynamic climber
Followed the movement with finesse
He had no regrets, nothing to confess
He never ever gave a single thought
Why millions suffered or got shot
He was a parvenue and a lucky guy
A front man shouter don’t ask why
He turned his own flag with no hesitation
To help form the heroic German nation
But after the destructive war of wrath
He turned once more and held his breath
And soon he crawled and climbed again
With help from comrades in a long chain
He wanted glory and so much more
His tool was now money instead of war
And luck came within a single year
He started a proper business career
He was a mentor for the affluence of growth
Without ever breaking his secret oath
To the ancient dictatorship regime
And his immortal race supreme
Now he lives in a retirement home
His friends are all dead, he is alone
Unwanted memories of stomping boots
Follow him back to his brown roots
He begs for mercy to his lord
When thoughts of pain he long ignored
Become so real and so intense
And he without any self defense
Looks into a pleading mother’s eyes
And sees her child when it dies
From his bullet from his hand
He can never break this band
This cross linked net of destiny
Now asks him for his final fee
Still on his death bed he weeps and morns
Self pity is now his crown of thorns
But with the sound there comes the silence
His haunting pictures come from violence
Finally death opens his ice cold portal
The incorrigible turns out to be mortal
And mute in the dark grave of history
Auschwitz becomes a forgotten mystery
For the entire future generation
Of grandpa’s glorious proper nation.
© Written by: Anja Jaenicke, Feb.11. 2019
