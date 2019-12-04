The Best Christmas Attractions in Branson

Branson, Missouri has been nicknamed the live entertainment capital of the world, and no time of year does that hold truer than Christmas.

There are a host of things to do in Branson at Christmas time and during the holiday season, and many of the top holiday-themed attractions are live entertainment.

If you’re thinking about a holiday trip to Branson, the following are some can’t-miss shows and attractions.

An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City

Silver Dollar City is one of the top attractions in Branson and is one of the big reasons many people visit the city. Silver Dollar City is a theme park modeled after a 19th-century mining town, and each year starting in November, the park hosts An Old Time Christmas festival.

There are more than 6 ½ million lights, two Broadway-style shows, and a Christmas parade led by Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

As part of An Old Time Christmas, there is Joy on Town Square, which features an eight-story Christmas tree and a light display with more than one million LEDs.

A Dickens Christmas Carol is an elaborate holiday production that includes singing and dancing from actors as well as music from a live band.

Another one of the live shows at Silver Dollar City is the It’s a Wonderful Life Show, which is a remake of the film of the same name. There are special effects, and the cast includes 14 actors and singers.

Dolly Parton’s Stampede Christmas

Year-round Dolly Parton’s Stampede is one of the most popular shows in Branson, and that’s certainly true during the holidays when it becomes a Christmas show.

During the Stampede Christmas show, there is a competition between elves from the North and South Pole. You enjoy a four-course meal during the show and cheer on your favorite elf team.

The show includes 32 horses and a visit from St. Nick himself.

The Stampede Christmas show features a live nativity, and snow falls on the arena.

Christmas at Titanic

Branson is home to the Titanic museum, which transforms during Christmas.

The Titanic Christmas and Winter Celebration includes lights and traditional holiday decorations throughout the entire museum.

As you tour the museum, the crew are in their Christmas attire, and there are carolers in the halls.

There is also a gift shop where you can buy holiday gifts.

Showboat Branson BelleChristmas Show

The Showboat Branson Belle is a riverboat, and there are regularly dining and entertainment shows onboard. During the holidays, you can see the Christmas show.

It includes music from the 1960s all the way through to today, and there is a four-piece band backing up the singers.

The show includes a three-course meal as you ride on Table Rock Lake.

There are different seating options as well including general seating and premium seating like the Lieutenant’s Club and the Captain’s Club.

The Polar Express at Branson Scenic Railway

The Branson Scenic Railway brings the magic of The Polar Express to life each November and December. You can board the train and enjoy reenactments, a Santa visit, and a reading of the original story.

During the train ride, everyone onboard receives cookies and hot chocolate, and you can wear your pajamas for the utmost in comfort.

The Miracle of Christmas at the Sight & Sound Theatres

The Miracle of Christmas takes the audience along the journey in Bethlehem. You take the journey alongside Mary and Joseph, and there are the three Wisemen, shepherds, and their camels.

The show features live animals and is a large-scale holiday production for the whole family.

The production brings to life Biblical scenes of Jesus’ birth paired with special effects and a variety of audio and visual effects as well as stunning costumes.

Driving Tours

Finally, there are several driving tours to choose from in Branson. There is the Let There Be Lights! Tour, the Branson’s Lights of Joy Tour, and the Trail of Lights.

Let There Be Lights! Features two miles of LED Christmas lights, and live reindeer. There is also a Christmas Village and Animal Adventure Building.

At Candy Land Courtyard, there are musical trees and Cinderella’s carriage. Also available is the Santa’s Safari VIP Tram Tour.

The Lights of Joy Branson tour is an all-LED drive-through and along with the classic favorite displays such as the Christmas Tree Forest and Noah and the Ark, there are new features like the option to take a selfie with Santa and Mrs. Claus and have a cup of cocoa.

© 2019, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.