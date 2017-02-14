The Anti Valentines

For those of you who know me, you will know how this article is going to go. As Valentines draws closer and closer I can see the glint in my friend’s eyes. The hopes and dreams they excite of, candlelit dinners, red roses, marks and spencer’s dine in for 2, followed by a piece of jewellery if their very lucky. For weeks before it’s the advertising, the pre-ordering of roses and booking of tables. Valentines is there to apparently show couples how in love they are with each and other and how much they can show it, at a price of course. If you’re single on the other hand, you can forget it. It’s a night in with a tub of Ben and Jerry’s and Bridget Jones (again).

Couples are subjected to a so called whirlwind of romance and flurries of flowers from their partners. For that one day the social scene stops and all takes a look at couples and who can outdo each other in the romance stakes. From dinner and a movie to a weekend away in Paris with Girardeau. A classic valentine’s move is a romantic dinner for two at your favourite restaurant. I mean I love a romantic meal with my beloved as much as the next person. I just don’t want to be enjoying it with the whole restaurant enjoying it for all the same reasons. Everyone eating from the same set menu and drinking the cheap prosecco that they couldn’t shift at Christmas is not what I deem romantic. I mean you don’t even get a day off of work for it! You have to spend 8 hours with your boss compiling a spread sheet on the most romantic day of the year.

The idea of Valentines actually fills me with dread and exaggerated eye rolling, perish the thought. For the first 3 years of my relationship by boyfriend was so confused thinking it was a trick, that he booked a table for us the first year, (post eye rolling and cringe). Instead of being a good and gracious girlfriend and accepting the invitation of a free dinner; I swiftly told him to go and unbook the table, as I was not going to be sat in a room of other ‘nauseating’ couples’. Poor bloke they probably thought he’d been dumped when unbooking said table. He was left confused and on edge for the remainder of the evening.

Being in a couple on 14th February I try and just dodge the limelight of the whole one up man ship on who has the ‘best’ boyfriend for one night only. Luckily my boyfriend works away so I shall remain alone on Valentine’s Day. The only thing I have to look forward to on Valentines is pity looks and people feeling sorry for me. (Which I’m fine with by the way).

Now there are the uber romantics who choose to get married on Valentine’s Day. It may sound romantic for some; it’s a day for hearts and flowers. However having to share your anniversary with the rest of the world kind of loses it individuality for the star crossed lovers in mind. Never again will you be able to enjoy a meal out on your anniversary, without there being a tirade of Italian waiters in cheap suits trying to romance you with £5 roses.

As much as I am the Anti-Valentines of February doom, there isn’t anything more exciting and ego pumping than getting a bunch of flowers from a secret admirer. I can safely say for that year and that year only I embraced Valentines. Receiving a phone call from my mum to say a bunch of red roses had been delivered to my house, was the single most ego lifting moment of my life. A stranger delivering roses to my house, he must have been totally in love with me of course. However I was much younger and much more easily impressed back then. Turns out it was an ex-boyfriend trying to rekindle my heart. Needless to say it didn’t work but top marks for effort.

If you want to impress me or any other Anti-Valentine’s Day girls, (because I know there’s more of us out there). Then don’t follow the crowd and copy the other 6 million men out there. Book a table sporadically, get us some flowers on a whim and cook dinner for us one day. Just leave the 14th out of it.

Images reproduced from wrsol.com and shutterstock.com

© 2017 – 2016, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Related articles: