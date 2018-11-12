Thai Green Mango Salad

Thai Mango salad, tropical sharp and tangy mango balanced with sweet coconut in a sweet and sour and spicy dressing.

Preparation time – 10 minutes

Serves 2

Ingredients:

I large green mango

60g / 2oz fresh grated coconut

2 red chillies cut into thin strips

1 red sweet pepper cut into thin strips

1 tablespoon fresh chopped coriander leaves

1 small red sweet onion cut into very thin slices

Dressing:

1 tablespoon soya sauce(replacing fish sauce)

1 tablespoon sweet Thai chilli sauce(replacing shrimp paste

1/2 teaspoon red chilli flakes

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon brown sugar

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 red chilli finely chopped

Method:

1. Peel the mango and remove the stone, using a mandolin slice the mango into long thin ribbons (alternately you can grate it or cut it into juliennes) Add it to a large bowl.

2. Add the red chilli, red pepper, half the coriander , onion and half the coconut to the mango and toss well.

3. Add all the ingredients in the dressing list to a jar with a screw top and mix well.

4. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss well.

5. Transfer the salad to a serving dish and garnish with remaining coconut and coriander.

Serve immediately.

