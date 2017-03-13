Tawa Rice-Pulao – Indian Street Food

Just when you think the weather is about to take a turn for the better, it ends up getting colder again. The cold weather can cause health problems. Cases of cold, flu and fever spread across the country, and now my daughter got ill, too! She is off school, and at home asking for a list of her favourite foods! She wanted to eat something soft but spicy for lunch, so I thought of making Tawa Rice. I had Tawa rice during my last visit to India and I was so amazed by the taste, that upon my return I made it here in the UK and my family loved it. Now it has become number 1 in my top rice chart.

Tawa Rice has a very unique spicy flavour with the secret ingredient to achieving this being Pavbhaji masala. Pavbhaji masala is used to make the very typical popular street food Pav-Bhaji.





You will need:

2 cup cooked basmati rice (grains should be separate)

1 cup of boiled or steamed vegetables like carrots, peas, sweetcorn, cauliflower and green beans

1 capsicum – chopped

1 big onion finely – chopped

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

2 red tomatoes chopped

salt to taste

3-4 green chillies

1 tsp cumin seeds

3 tbsp oil or butter

1/2 tsp red chilli powder (optional)

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp pav bhaji masala

Method:

Heat oil or butter in a heavy bottom or non stick pan. Then add the cumin seeds. Subsequently, add the chopped onions, sauté until the onions turn glassy. Now add the ginger-garlic paste and add green chillies. After a few minutes add mixed vegetables and capsicum with salt and cook for about 3-4 minutes until the capsicum turns tender. Now add the tomatoes. Once the tomatoes have become soft and start loosing water, add the turmeric powder, red chilli powder and the pav bhaji masala. Now mix in the cooked rice. Combine well until the rice is nicely mixed with the spice mixture.

Serve hot with some raita and enjoy!

