Tawa Rice-Pulao – Indian Street Food
Just when you think the weather is about to take a turn for the better, it ends up getting colder again. The cold weather can cause health problems. Cases of cold, flu and fever spread across the country, and now my daughter got ill, too! She is off school, and at home asking for a list of her favourite foods! She wanted to eat something soft but spicy for lunch, so I thought of making Tawa Rice. I had Tawa rice during my last visit to India and I was so amazed by the taste, that upon my return I made it here in the UK and my family loved it. Now it has become number 1 in my top rice chart.
Tawa Rice has a very unique spicy flavour with the secret ingredient to achieving this being Pavbhaji masala. Pavbhaji masala is used to make the very typical popular street food Pav-Bhaji.
You will need:
- 2 cup cooked basmati rice (grains should be separate)
- 1 cup of boiled or steamed vegetables like carrots, peas, sweetcorn, cauliflower and green beans
- 1 capsicum – chopped
- 1 big onion finely – chopped
- 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
- 2 red tomatoes chopped
- salt to taste
- 3-4 green chillies
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 3 tbsp oil or butter
- 1/2 tsp red chilli powder (optional)
- 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
- 2 tbsp pav bhaji masala
Method:
Heat oil or butter in a heavy bottom or non stick pan. Then add the cumin seeds. Subsequently, add the chopped onions, sauté until the onions turn glassy. Now add the ginger-garlic paste and add green chillies. After a few minutes add mixed vegetables and capsicum with salt and cook for about 3-4 minutes until the capsicum turns tender. Now add the tomatoes. Once the tomatoes have become soft and start loosing water, add the turmeric powder, red chilli powder and the pav bhaji masala. Now mix in the cooked rice. Combine well until the rice is nicely mixed with the spice mixture.
Serve hot with some raita and enjoy!
Also, visit Jagruti’s website for more recipes.
About Jagruti Dhanecha
I am a housewife and a mother of two teenage kids settled in the UK for the past 20 years. Originally born and brought up in India, it was from these childhood days that my love for cooking began. I have no formal training in cooking and baking, and everything I’ve learnt has been through good cooks in the family and my circle of friends, through my own experiments, reading and research. My main cooking niche consists of healthy and tasty vegetarian meals but I like to throw in the occasional treat. To share my love for food and culinary art, I have created a food blog, Jagruti’s Cooking Odyssey
that displays authentic Indian vegetarian/vegan dishes, special and rich recipes covering different courses in varied cuisines. My cooking enthusiasm led me to cookery shows on a national Asian TV channel. Much like cooking and baking I have other interests too like photography, reading and travelling, which assist me in my culinary skills.
Hey Jagruti..loved your tava rice Pulao recipe .Very simple ,easy to follow. I definitely will have a go.. One more thing I must mention..I enjoyed your recent video on TV channel 830..loved both recopies..Congratulations..keep up the good work..Best wishes..x
Thanks Manjuben..really appreciated your support !!
jags this recipe luks yum. will def try and then post my comments.u r too gud
Yummy tawa rice…………..surely gonna try this!!!!!!