Taking Responsibility on Life’s Ride

  By Adam Shaw | March 27, 2017 - 5:00 am | ,

Adam Shaw reports on taking responsibility. Watch his video on City Connect

In life we all get dealt seemingly good and bad cards. How we see them is important and by seeing them as separate it is possible to lose the bigger picture.

Only by realising that everything that happens in your life is inter-related can you move through life’s challenges with a smile on your face (even if it doesn’t happen straight away!)

About Adam Shaw

Adam Shaw grew up within the grounds of a Psychiatric Hospital, where his parents worked and lived. Since commencing his own career as a health professional in 1992, he has qualified in several fields of health, including nursing, Reiki, NLP, Hypnosis and Vortex Healing. During his career he has worked with thousands of people with health challenges, journeying into the deeper-rooted realms of wellness. He has now created The Secrets of a Cardiac Nurse - The Prescription Doctors Don't Give, a step-by-step guide to better health and wellbeing and now shares his learnings through writing, speaking and events. He provides on-line resources via his website adamshaw.co. Follow Adam on Twitter @adam_shaw
