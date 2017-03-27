Taking Responsibility on Life’s Ride

Adam Shaw reports on taking responsibility. Watch his video on City Connect

In life we all get dealt seemingly good and bad cards. How we see them is important and by seeing them as separate it is possible to lose the bigger picture.

Only by realising that everything that happens in your life is inter-related can you move through life’s challenges with a smile on your face (even if it doesn’t happen straight away!)

© 2017 – 2016, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Related articles: