Take care of your health in the face of a business schedule

Today’s hectic lifestyle is such that very few business people take (have) the time to pay attention to their health needs. In a schedule that involves commuting to and from the workplace, lengthy meetings, long periods spent at a desk, or meeting demanding work targets, it’s not surprising that making room for exercise and a healthy diet seems so difficult. Staying healthy, however, is more important for the individual than a job – any job. Here are a few things busy people can do to improve their fitness and protect themselves from serious illness.

Physical fitness

Those who have no time for the gym or to play sports can still improve their physical fitness simply by walking more. Described as a ‘lifestyle exercise’, walking is often overlooked, yet people in any profession can find ways to increase their walking activity. For example, there are benefits in walking the last block to work or when returning home; using stairs instead of an elevator; taking time away from a desk to stretch the legs; and, walking to the coffee shop at lunchtime.

Healthcare specialists advise aiming for 30 minutes per day, five days per week of moderate physical activity – but this can be broken down into smaller segments, so three walks of 10 minutes each will provide just that. To stay motivated, bear in mind that walking, in combination with a sensible, healthy diet, can help protect against cardiovascular disease, cancers, Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Mental health – depression

The strains of modern living and a busy workload take their toll in other ways as well as impacting on physical health. Negative stress, for example because of worries about work, can lead to a range of problems, such as abuse of alcohol, loss of appetite, headaches, lowered libido and palpitations. It can also lead to a feeling of helplessness turning to persistent sadness and low mood, or depression.

Symptoms vary in their range and severity, and may include insomnia; depression can be very debilitating – particularly when this interferes with normal working life or results in suicidal feelings. People who believe they may be suffering from depression should seek help from a healthcare practitioner, who may advise counseling or medication. When depression causes fatigue or anxiety disorders, some people buy Paxil or a similar antidepressant drug to relieve the symptoms; however, remember that taking such medication should be medically supervised and managed.

Mental health – OCD

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a condition associated with excessive worries, doubts or superstitions, and in severe cases these can come to blight the lives of sufferers, making coping with full time work very difficult. In fact, OCD is medically proven to be a brain disorder caused by incorrect processing of information. The good news is that significant advances in treatments via therapy and medication have resulted in increasingly successful remedies for OCD.

Work-related stress is undesirable and harmful for both mind and body. To stay happy and healthy at work, individuals need to pay attention to their own needs – eat a healthy diet, take exercise, get sufficient sleep and have regular medical check ups.

