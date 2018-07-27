Taco Wontons





Tasty appetizer that is colourful speedy and delicious.



Ingredients

4 whole meal tortilla wraps

1 can of mixed bean (precooked)

125 g mixed peppers finely diced

1 clove garlic

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon chilli flakes

1 tablespoon tomato purée

Pinch of ground cumin

Coriander and chopped peppers for garnish

Method:

1. In a pan add the oil, when it is hot the garlic and sauté for a minute , add the peppers and cook for another minute.

2. Add the beans, salt, chilli flakes,cumin and 1 tablespoon tomato purée and cook the mixture for 3-4 minutes more. Remove from heat and keep aside.

3. Cut the tortillas into 8 (4 inch x 4 inch) squares.

4. Press the tortilla squares into a muffin pan to form little baskets, bake these in a preheated oven 180 degrees C/ 375 degrees F for about eight minutes or until crisp

5. Remove the tortilla baskets from oven and fill them with the bean mixture.

Garnish with some more finely chopped peppers and coriander.