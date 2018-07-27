City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Taco Wontons

Taco Wontons

Tasty appetizer that is colourful speedy and delicious.

Ingredients

4 whole meal tortilla wraps
1 can of mixed bean (precooked)
125 g mixed peppers finely diced
1 clove garlic
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon chilli flakes
1 tablespoon tomato purée
Pinch of ground cumin

Coriander and chopped peppers for garnish

Method:

1. In  a pan add the oil, when it is hot the garlic and sauté for a minute , add the peppers and cook for another minute.

2. Add the beans, salt, chilli flakes,cumin and 1 tablespoon tomato purée and cook the mixture for 3-4 minutes more. Remove from heat and keep aside.

3. Cut the tortillas into  8 (4 inch x 4 inch) squares.

4. Press the tortilla squares into a muffin pan to form little baskets, bake these in a preheated oven 180 degrees C/ 375 degrees F for about eight minutes or until crisp

5. Remove the tortilla baskets from oven and fill them with the bean mixture.

Garnish with some more finely chopped peppers and coriander.

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
