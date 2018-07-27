Taco Wontons

Tasty appetizer that is colourful speedy and delicious.
Ingredients
4 whole meal tortilla wraps
1 can of mixed bean (precooked)
125 g mixed peppers finely diced
1 clove garlic
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon chilli flakes
1 tablespoon tomato purée
Pinch of ground cumin
Coriander and chopped peppers for garnish
Method:
1. In a pan add the oil, when it is hot the garlic and sauté for a minute , add the peppers and cook for another minute.
2. Add the beans, salt, chilli flakes,cumin and 1 tablespoon tomato purée and cook the mixture for 3-4 minutes more. Remove from heat and keep aside.
3. Cut the tortillas into 8 (4 inch x 4 inch) squares.
4. Press the tortilla squares into a muffin pan to form little baskets, bake these in a preheated oven 180 degrees C/ 375 degrees F for about eight minutes or until crisp
5. Remove the tortilla baskets from oven and fill them with the bean mixture.
Garnish with some more finely chopped peppers and coriander.
