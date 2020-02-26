Swoon-worthy Hairstyles for Men

It’s important to look good and fashion for men goes beyond your clothing items. In fact, your hairstyle is the icing on the cake. We are here to show you some of the really cool hairstyles which will take your fashion up a notch.

This year, it really seems like the shorts undercut hairstyles for men are continuing to be popular. The hairstyles in this post are not exactly new but they can be styled in many ways. These hairstyles are perfect for all types of hair, whether straight, curly, fine, or wavy. We promise these hairstyles will have the ladies swooning over you.

High Skin Fade with Hard Part Comb Over

This hairstyle comes with a high skin fade on the sides, as well as a comb-over style on the top. For years, this has been quite popular among men and it never disappoints. You will find out that the hard part is there to put an emphasis on the cut. The amazing thing is that you can style the cut with some matte pomade in order to give your haircut that textured finish.

Textured Top with Taper Fade and Beard

This hairstyle for men is stylish, chic, and fun. It features a spiky textured top, as well as a short taper fade on the sides. You can style the hair however you like, and how you style it determines its overall look.

Crew Cut with High Fade and Full Beard

Short haircuts always give you that stylish look, which makes it really trendy. This classic hairstyle features a side-swept front. Just to add a modern feel to the haircut, the hairstyle comes with a high fade cut on the sides. Not only that, but it also features a line up along the hairline.

