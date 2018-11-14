Sweetcorn Curry with Nuts & Dessicated Coconut

I have always loved sweetcorn especially the canned version. I love eating it cold in salads and I’ll often open a small can for my lunch and just eat it cold. This reminds me of my student days!!

If you like your curry to be rich and creamy and slightly sweet, you will like this sweetcorn curry. You can use frozen or canned sweetcorn for this recipe.

Cooking Time – 20 minutes

Ingredients for 4 servings:

4 cups of frozen sweetcorn ( For canned sweetcorn, drain the juices and rinse the sweetcorn with cold water)

1 cup chopped fresh or tinned tomatoes

½ cup mixed peanuts and cashews

¼ cup desiccated coconut

2-3 tablespoons cooking oil (I used sunflower oil)

1 teaspoon dry cumin seeds

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon chilli powder (use more if you like hot food)

2-3 cloves of blended garlic

Small bunch of coriander or some curry leaves for garnishing

Method:

1. Roast the peanuts and cashew nuts either on a non-stick saucepan or for 2-3 minutes in a microwave.

2. Grind the nuts and mix them with the dessicated coconut and set aside.

3. Heat 2-3 tablespoons of oil in a saucepan and add in the cumin seeds.

4. Once the seeds go dark brown, add the sweet corn and stir.

5. Add the spices – salt, turmeric, chilli powder and stir.

6. Add the garlic and once the sweet corn is soft and cooked, add the tomatoes together with half a cup of water.

7. Now add the ground nuts and desiccated coconut to the mixture.

8. Allow this to cook for 5-7 minutes and transfer to a serving bowl. garnish it with coriander or curry leaves.

9. Serve the curry hot with chapatis or Naan bread.

