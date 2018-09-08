I never liked cooking the yellowy orange fleshed sweet potatoes as I always managed to get them soft and mushy. The white flashed sweet potatoes are very similar to potatoes and I preferred those. However, since my kids have started to cook them as sweet potatoes are healthier than potatoes, I am learning to cook them too and have realised that they taste a lot better than the white flashed sweet potatoes. Here’s a quick and easy recipe for making sweet potato wedges. These can be enjoyed on their own or with baked beans or toasted sandwiches.

Ingredients for 1 serving:



2 medium sized sweet potatoes

1 tsp oil

salt and pepper to taste

dried oregano or basil to garnish (optional)

lemon juice to garnish (optional)

Method:



1. Peel and wash the sweet potatoes. Chop them into wedges.

2. Transfer the potatoes to a plastic bag and add the salt and oil to the potatoes. Close the bag and shake so that the oil coats the sweet potatoes.

3. Transfer the sweet potatoes to a pizza tray.

4. Using a sharp knife, prick any wedges that look a bit thick. Cook for 8-10 minutes on 180 degrees (the timings may vary between ovens).

5. After 10 minutes, the wedges should be ready to serve.

6. Just sprinkle some pepper, dried oregano or basil and some lemon juice and serve hot.