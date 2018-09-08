I never liked cooking the yellowy orange fleshed sweet potatoes as I always managed to get them soft and mushy. The white flashed sweet potatoes are very similar to potatoes and I preferred those. However, since my kids have started to cook them as sweet potatoes are healthier than potatoes, I am learning to cook them too and have realised that they taste a lot better than the white flashed sweet potatoes. Here’s a quick and easy recipe for making sweet potato wedges. These can be enjoyed on their own or with baked beans or toasted sandwiches.
Ingredients for 1 serving:
2 medium sized sweet potatoes
1 tsp oil
salt and pepper to taste
dried oregano or basil to garnish (optional)
lemon juice to garnish (optional)
Method:
1. Peel and wash the sweet potatoes. Chop them into wedges.
2. Transfer the potatoes to a plastic bag and add the salt and oil to the potatoes. Close the bag and shake so that the oil coats the sweet potatoes.
3. Transfer the sweet potatoes to a pizza tray.
4. Using a sharp knife, prick any wedges that look a bit thick. Cook for 8-10 minutes on 180 degrees (the timings may vary between ovens).
5. After 10 minutes, the wedges should be ready to serve.
