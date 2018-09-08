City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Sweet Potato Wedges

Sweet Potato Wedges

I never liked cooking the yellowy orange fleshed sweet potatoes as I always managed to get them soft and mushy.  The white flashed sweet potatoes are very similar to potatoes and I preferred those.   However, since my kids have started to cook them as sweet potatoes are healthier than potatoes,  I am learning to cook them too and have realised that they taste a lot better than the white flashed sweet potatoes.  Here’s a quick and easy recipe for making sweet potato wedges.  These can be enjoyed on their own  or with baked beans or toasted sandwiches.

Ingredients for 1 serving:

2 medium sized sweet potatoes
1 tsp oil
salt and pepper to taste
dried oregano or basil to garnish (optional)
lemon juice to garnish (optional)

Method:

1.  Peel and wash the sweet potatoes.  Chop them into wedges.

2.  Transfer the potatoes to a plastic bag and add the salt and oil to the potatoes.  Close the bag and shake so that the oil coats the sweet potatoes.

3.  Transfer the sweet potatoes to a pizza tray.

4.   Using a sharp knife, prick any wedges that look a bit thick.  Cook for 8-10 minutes on 180 degrees (the timings may vary between ovens).

5.  After 10 minutes, the wedges should be ready to serve.

6.  Just sprinkle some pepper, dried oregano or basil and some lemon juice and serve hot.

 

About Mina Joshi

Mina Joshi writes a vegetarian food blog, www.givemesomespice.com, and as a busy working Cambridgeshire mum, she specialises in quick and healthy authentic vegetarian recipes Both her father and father-in-law were experienced chefs who owned restaurants in East Africa and they shared their recipes and tips with Mina. She started her blog to pass on some of the old-fashioned dishes that might otherwise be lost. Mina believes that nothing beats home cooking and it is her aim to make everyone realise that cooking can be fun. also teaches vegetarian Indian cookery to adults at Evening classes at a Local College as well as in one to one classes in the Student's home where students can then invite friends to taste the dishes they have prepared.
