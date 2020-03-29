Summer Fruits Yoghurt

A burst of summer freshness folded into smooth creamy yoghurt.

Preparation Time – 10 minutes (plus 2 hours draining time)

Serves 4

Ingredients:

240 ml natural low fat yoghurt

240 grams mixed berries- raspberries, strawberries and blackberries.

2 tablespoon icing sugar or to taste

Method:

1. Place a muslin cloth in a colander and pour the yoghurt into it, leave to drain out the water for 1-2 hours. (This is called hung yoghurt)

2. Chop up half the berries and put them in a blender, coarse blend them.

3. Transfer the yoghurt to a bowl and add the icing sugar, fold in the blended berries.

4. Transfer to individual serving dishes and garnish with remaining berries.

Serve immediately.

