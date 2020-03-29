Summer Fruits Yoghurt

A burst of summer freshness folded into smooth creamy yoghurt.
Preparation Time – 10 minutes (plus 2 hours draining time)
Serves 4
Ingredients:
240 ml natural low fat yoghurt
240 grams mixed berries- raspberries, strawberries and blackberries.
2 tablespoon icing sugar or to taste
Method:
1. Place a muslin cloth in a colander and pour the yoghurt into it, leave to drain out the water for 1-2 hours. (This is called hung yoghurt)
2. Chop up half the berries and put them in a blender, coarse blend them.
3. Transfer the yoghurt to a bowl and add the icing sugar, fold in the blended berries.
4. Transfer to individual serving dishes and garnish with remaining berries.
Serve immediately.
