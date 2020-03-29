City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Summer Fruits Yoghurt

Summer Fruits Yoghurt

A burst of summer freshness folded into smooth creamy yoghurt.

Preparation Time – 10 minutes  (plus 2 hours draining time)
Serves 4

Ingredients:

240 ml natural low fat yoghurt
240 grams mixed berries- raspberries, strawberries and blackberries.
2 tablespoon icing sugar or to taste

Method:

1. Place a muslin cloth in a colander and pour the yoghurt into it, leave to drain out the water for 1-2 hours. (This is called hung yoghurt)
2. Chop up half the berries and put them in a blender, coarse blend them.
3. Transfer the yoghurt to a bowl and add the icing sugar, fold in the blended berries.
4. Transfer to individual serving dishes and garnish with remaining berries.

Serve immediately.

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
