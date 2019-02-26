Style Tips from Star Designers

Need some celebrity inspiration for your digs? Check out what some of Hollywood’s biggest names in interior design have to say.

Go Green

Kari Whitman is the designer who decorated Jessica Alba’s Los Angeles home. Both Alba and Whitman are environmentalists and Whitman says, “I incorporate the green aesthetic into my home designs as much as I can.” While going green is important, she believes that there is no need to renovate an entire home. A few smart choices make a difference. Shopping at flea markets, antique shops, and even hotel-liquidation warehouses is a great way to reuse, recycle, and reinvent. “It’s all about working with existing things,” says Whitman.

Break the Rules

Jeff Andrews, Khloe Kardashian-Odom’s interior designer had great advice for DIY decorating. His best advice? “Don’t over design. Don’t follow any current trends too closely, leave room for evolution,” Andrews says. His aesthetic is built on a traditional base without traditional rules. He admires small details in a room like personal photos and mementos that give the space a fresh, personal feeling. He also advises not to neglect the window treatments, as they can really pull a room together.

Be Happy

Barbie’s Malibu Dream House designer, and interior decorator to the stars, Jonathan Adler’s style philosophy is “happy chic.” Adler encourages bright, unpretentious spaces that look chic without being stuffy. He considers himself and his room maximalist (rather than minimalist). “Personal style means having a space that’s comfy, but filled with stuff that has meaning to you. It should hold things created and inspired by passionate people. Personal style should make you feel happy and happiness is chic,” says Adler. He also says that if you’re feeling unsure about a color, always pick orange as it is often the answer to most decorating conundrums.

Reflect your Personality

When Jennifer Lopez needed her California home redecorated, she called on the talents of designer, Michelle Workman. Workman strongly believes that your décor should reflect who you are. For example, her work for Jennifer Lopez was sophisticated, sexy, but not too over the top. What resulted was an Art-Deco glam reminiscent of black and white movies from the forties. She isn’t afraid to mix the masculine together with feminine to create the perfect balance of grace and substantiality.

Be Unexpected

Ruthie Sommers decorated Drew Barrymore’s new office for her production company, Flower Films. Sommers insists that matching, “is for amateurs.” Using a lot of colors to create contrast will make a room feel more accessible and fun. Use color in unexpected places, for example, the ceiling. “It’s the 5th wall,” she says. Whatever your style, as long as you decorate with what you love, you’ll be pulling it off. She also insists that there should be enough seating for at least 8 people in every room. So having extra cushions or makeshift seating is imperative if you like to entertain.

These designers decorate for the trend setters and really know their stuff. If you follow their advice, your home will be looking stylish in no time!

