Stuffed Red Peppers with Vegetarian Chilli and Refried Beans

Keifer Derrin of food blog DonkeyFodder.com shares his recipe for a delicious Mexican inspired vegetarian dish.

This is an extensive recipe that has four parts to it. First you need to create the vegetarian chilli, before you can stuff and cook the peppers and you need to have the beans cooked before you can refry them. Then whilst the peppers are in the fridge you need to refry the beans. I have actually never done any of this before and it was another dish that came to me whilst I was out running this morning. As there are so many parts I have spilt the recipe up. This dish serves 4 people.

Preparing the Beans

300g dried pinto beans (WARNING Beans must be soaked for a minimum of 12 hours before you can use)

1 large onion, peeled but left whole

4 garlic cloves, peeled but left whole

1.5ltr of cold water

Place all the ingredients into a large pan, bring to a firece boil for 10 minutes and then turn the heat down to bring it to a boil and cook for a minimum of 90 minutes (you may need to add more water, so keep an eye). Once cooked drain and discard the cloves of garlic and onion. Mash the beans into a thick paste and place to one side.

Making the Chilli

2tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 onion peeled and finely sliced

1 clove of garlic, peeled and finely sliced

1 chilli with seeds, sliced (remove seeds if you don’t want it to hot)

1tbsp cumin powder

1tsp corrinder powder

75g soya mince

2tbsp tomato puree

400g tin of tomatoes

400g kidney beans in water

salt and pepper to season

500ml water (maybe needed)

Heat the oil in a pan, add the onion and cook for about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and chillli and cook until the onions are soft. Stir in the cumin and coriander powder and cook for a further 2 minutes.

Add the soya mince and heat stirring for about 5 minutes. Then add the tomato puree and cook until the puree is almost burnt (about 5 minutes).

Add the tomatoes and the kidney beans, the water from the beans and mix together. You may have to add some tap water as the soya may soak up all the liquid. Add salt and pepper for seasoning (you may not need salt because the kidney bean water may have enough salt already).

Simmer for about 40 minutes, keeping an eye that it doesn’t dry out. You may have to add more water as you go along- I did quite often.

For Stuffed Peppers

4 Red Peppers sliced length ways, stalked attached

pre-made vegetarian chilli

30g vegetarian cheese

Preheat the oven to 180C. Clean out the peppers and fill them with the vegetarian chilli. Place them on a baking tray and add some of the grated cheese on top. Place in the oven for 30 minutes.

For the Refried Beans

1tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 clove of garlic crushed

2tsp cumin powder

2tsp corrinader powder

2tsp smoked paprika

pre-made mashed pinto beans

salt and pepper to season

Put the olive oil in a pan and heat, add the garlic, cumin, corriander and paprika, and stir until the garlic is almost brown. Add the refried beans and cook, stirring occasionaly for about 10 minutes. Place the refried beans on a plate and put the stuffed peppers on top.

