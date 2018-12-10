Stuffed Peppers

I have always had Romano peppers chopped up either in a salad, pizza topping or rice. I got some large peppers and capsicums from the farmer’s market and I wanted to see how they would taste stuffed with vegetables or rice. I decided to experiment and stuff them at the same time as when I was making stuffed capsicums. This resulted in a tasty colourful dish which I love serving to friends when they pop in for a quick lunch. This dish makes a great lunchtime snack but becomes a “Wow” point if served as a colourful starter when you serve your guests. Try it and let me know if I am right.

Ingredients for 4 servings:

2 large romano peppers

3 large capsicums

1 medium onion, chopped finely

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

1 tablespoon of grated or blended ginger

1 teaspoon of blended fresh green chillies (can use more if you like hot food)

3 cups of cooked rice (any rice is fine. I used Basmati rice)

2 cups of any mixed vegetables chopped finely. ( I used carrots, peas, sweet corn, peppers and green beans)

1 cup grated cheddar cheese.

1 teaspoon salt

½ teasppon turmeric

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon any cooking oil (I used sunflower oil)

Method

1. Cut a slice off the top of each capsicum , remove centre core and seeds. Save the tops to cover the pepper during cooking.

2. Slice the romano peppers lengthwise and remove the seeds.

3. Brush the peppers and capsicums on the outside with the olive oil and then stand them upright in an ovenproof dish and allow them to cook in the oven for 3-4 minutes.

4. In a saucepan, heat one tablespoon of oil and add in the onions, ginger, garlic and green chilies.

5. Add the frozen vegetables and stir fry the mixture. Now add the salt and turmeric as well.

6. When the vegetables soften, add the cooked rice to the mixture and allow the mixture to cool.

7. Transfer the mixture into the peppers and capsicum.

8. Add a cheese topping to the Romano peppers.

9. Cover the capsicums with the tops you had sliced off.

8. Bake for 20 -25 minutes in a pre-heated oven at Gas Mark 4 (350°F/180°C) until the peppers and capsicums are tender.

9. Serve this colourful dish hot with a salad or any sauce of your choice.

Some suggested variations:

1. Vegetarians can also add Quorn mince to the vegetables when they are cooking and non vegetarians can add mince meat to the vegetables.

2. The peppers can be served with salad or even mashed potatoes depending on whether you are having it as a quick lunch or as a starter.

3. The peppers can also be stuffed with couscous instead of rice.

Most important of all have fun when cooking – be bold with your variations and spices.

© 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.