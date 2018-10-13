City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Strawberry Truffle Fudge

Strawberry Truffle Fudge

  By | | ,

Lip smacking gooey  and  delicious melt in the mouth fudge.

Preparation time – 15 minutes
Chilling time 5 hours
Makes 24 pieces

Ingredients:

Layer 1
300g milk chocolate coarsely chopped
400g can sweetened condensed milk
1 and 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
pinch of salt

Layer 2
60ml double cream
120g strawberry preserve
300g milk chocolate coarsely chopped

Decoration
2oz strawberry flavoured chocolate melts
2 tablespoons double cream
1/2 teaspoon strawberry essence.
handful mini easter eggs/ sweets

Method:

Layer 1
1. In a microwave-safe bowl, combine chocolate and condensed milk.
2. Heat in microwave until chocolate melts, stirring occasionally. Take care not to burn it.
3. Stir in the vanilla and salt. Spread into a pan that is lined with cling film and cool to room temperature.

Layer 2
4. In a microwave-safe bowl, heat strawberry preserves until smooth.
5. Stir in cream and milk chocolate
6. Heat in the microwave until the chocolate melts and stir until smooth.
7. Cool to lukewarm, then pour over the fudge layer.

Decoration
8. Melt the strawberry chocolate melts in the microwave with two tablespoons of cream and 1/2 teaspoon strawberry essence . Fill a piping bag with the melted chocolate and pipe lines or swirls on top of the fudge.
9. Refrigerate until both layers are completely set, about 5 hours. Cut into 1 inch pieces.

Store in refrigerator until ready to serve.

© 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Email, RSS Follow

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
Tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.