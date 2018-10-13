Strawberry Truffle Fudge

Lip smacking gooey and delicious melt in the mouth fudge.

Preparation time – 15 minutes

Chilling time 5 hours

Makes 24 pieces

Ingredients:

Layer 1

300g milk chocolate coarsely chopped

400g can sweetened condensed milk

1 and 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

pinch of salt

Layer 2

60ml double cream

120g strawberry preserve

300g milk chocolate coarsely chopped

Decoration

2oz strawberry flavoured chocolate melts

2 tablespoons double cream

1/2 teaspoon strawberry essence.

handful mini easter eggs/ sweets

Method:

Layer 1

1. In a microwave-safe bowl, combine chocolate and condensed milk.

2. Heat in microwave until chocolate melts, stirring occasionally. Take care not to burn it.

3. Stir in the vanilla and salt. Spread into a pan that is lined with cling film and cool to room temperature.

Layer 2

4. In a microwave-safe bowl, heat strawberry preserves until smooth.

5. Stir in cream and milk chocolate

6. Heat in the microwave until the chocolate melts and stir until smooth.

7. Cool to lukewarm, then pour over the fudge layer.

Decoration

8. Melt the strawberry chocolate melts in the microwave with two tablespoons of cream and 1/2 teaspoon strawberry essence . Fill a piping bag with the melted chocolate and pipe lines or swirls on top of the fudge.

9. Refrigerate until both layers are completely set, about 5 hours. Cut into 1 inch pieces.

Store in refrigerator until ready to serve.

