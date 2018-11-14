I made this quick and easy stir fried rice for us all when we were all hungry one midnight after playing Monopoly!!

Ingredients for 4-6 servings:

4 cups cooked plain basmati rice

1 medium potato

1/2 cup peas (I used frozen peas)

1 onion sliced finely (I used red onion)

1 fresh carrot

1-2 green chillies for garnishing (optional)

2 tablespoons cooking oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon turmeric

Method:

1. You need to make sure you have cooked the rice. This recipe would also work with left over rice.

2. Chop your onions finely.

3. Dice the potatoes and carrots into very small cubes.

4. Heat the oil and add the cumin seeds to the oil.

5. Once the cumin seeds get brown, add the onions and allow them to soften.

6. Add the potatoes, carrots and peas.

7. Add the salt and turmeric powder to the vegetables. Stir well and allow the vegetables to cook for 5-7 minutes or until the potatoes soften. When using frozen peas, you do not need to add any water to the vegetables.

8 .Once the potatoes have softened, add the plain cooked rice to the vegetables and stir gently.

9. Cover the mixture and cook for 2-3 minutes on a low heat.

10. The rice is ready to serve with love. For special occasions, you can garnish it with cashews and peanuts.

