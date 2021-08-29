Steamed Bottle Gourd Fist Cakes

For me any type of muthiya and a hot cup of masala tea is a welcome treat any time of the day! For us this perfect spicy snack is always very satisfying! What more can one ask for in life than a cup of tea, a bowl of dudhi na muthiya and a book to read in the garden when the sun is out. Of course I am dreaming still as sunny spells are rare at the moment.

Today I will reveal the secret of how to make dudhi na muthiya, small cakes which are moist and fluffy inside and and have a golden crispy texture outside. Over the years I have tried so many different ingredients to make dudhi na muthiya. I always try to make these lovely cakes even better even though I love them just as they are.

I have tried to use green chillies at times and also pickles or varying flours. A few years back, when I was making dudhi na muthiya, I spotted a bottle of Achaar Masala (Pickle Masala) and I thought instead of pickle oil, I’ll add Achaar Masala and regular flower oil. I improved the recipe and had the result that I wanted. The cakes just melt in your mouth …

You will need:

For the fist cakes (muthiya)

250 g grated dudhi (bottle gourd)

250 g whole wheat flour or chapatti atta (I use wholemeal flour, which is healthy and coarse)

50 g Dhokla flour (alternatively you can use ground rice and gram flour)

25 g semolina

100 ml oil

salt to taste

1 tsp carom seeds

2-3 tbsp sugar

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp dry mango powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp kasoori methi

1/4 tsp garam masala

1 tsp ground cumin and coriander

1-2 tsp achaar masala

1 tsp Desiccated coconut

1/2 tsp bicarbonate of soda

You will need for the seasoning:

3-4 tsp oil

1 tsp mustard seeds (I use more than that)

pinch of asafoetida

1 tsp sesame seeds

Method:

Place all the ingredients of muthiya in a big bowl.

Mix very well to make a dough. Do not add any water as dudhi releases its water. Put a little oil onto your hands and divide the mixture into 2-3 parts. Then press the dough in your fists into cylindrical shapes and place them into a steamer.

Insert a knife after 20-30 mins and check if it is cooked by inspecting if the knife comes out clean. Let it cool a little and slice each roll into thin oval-shaped pieces.

Heat more oil for the seasoning and add the mustard seeds, sesame seeds and asafoetida. After a short while add the muthiya pieces and sauté them for few minutes until they get slightly golden brown. Now they are ready to serve.

Enjoy with tea or any type of chutney or dip.

You can serve the cakes for breakfast too.

