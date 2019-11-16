I made this really quick and easy Spinach Curry (also called Saag in some restaurants) as we were hungry and didn’t have time to make an elaborate meal. I usually serve spinach curry with khichedi and chapatis but on this occasion we had it with rice and naan bread.

Ingredients for 4 servings:

2 cups of leaf spinach (fresh or frozen)

1 cup of tinned tomatoes

2-3 cloves of fresh garlic

2-3 green chillies (or less)

1tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp salt

1 tsp turmeric

1 tbs sunflower oil

1 tbs melted butter

1 tbs room temperature butter

half cup fresh single cream

1 tsp corn flour

Method:

1. Place the fresh or frozen spinach in a microwave dish, add half a cup of water and cook it for 5 minutes.

2. Allow this to cool.

3. In a blender, mix the tomatoes, garlic, salt, turmeric and fresh chillies.

4. Heat the melted butter and oil and add the cumin seeds. Once the cumin gets brown, add in the blended tomato mixture and allow this to cook for 2-3 minutes.

5. Transfer the cooked spinach to the blender and blend it well and add it to the tomato mixture.

6. Allow the mixture to simmer for 10 minutes and add in the corn flour.

7. Now add in the fresh cream, stir well and cook for 5 more minutes.

8. Add a small knob of butter and serve it hot with some naan bread.

