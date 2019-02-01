Spinach and Sesame Seed Parathas

These tasty parathas are perfect with curry, rice and yogurt.

Ingredients for 12-14 parathas:

2 cups of chappati flour

2 cups of leaf spinach (fresh or frozen)

2-3 cloves of fresh garlic

1 inch of fresh ginger

2-3 green chillies (or less)

1 tsp salt

1 tsp turmeric

2 tbs sesame seeds

2 cups of oil

Method:

1. Add a cup of water plus garlic, ginger, green chillies, salt, turmeric to the spinach and allow it to boil for 6-8 minutes.

2. Once the spinach softens – blend the mixture using a blender. Transfer this to a jug and allow to cool.

3. Add 2 tablespoons of oil and the sesame seeds to the chappati flour. Use the cooled spinach mixture to mix with the flour and knead the thepla dough. Don’t worry if you have some of the spinach mixture left over. If you don’t have enough spinach mixture – use some warm water to make a pliable dough.

4. Allow this dough to rest for 30 minutes.

5. Divide the dough into 12-14 small balls.

6. Roll out the balls into smallish circles. Don’t make them too thin as they will get very crispy if you roll them out thin.

7. Roast these parathas on a hot griddle/frying pan turning them occasionally.

8. Dip a tablespoon into the cooking oil and lightly rub the oil on both sides of the paratha and cook until golden brown. The paratha will puff up so be careful not to press them too hard as the hot air in the paratha could scald you.

9. Cook the parathas until they have little brown patches on both sides. This proves that the parathas are cooked.

10. Finish cooking all the parathas and serve them hot or cold with any curry, pickle or plain yogurt.