Spiderman Homecoming



Spider-man Homecoming is a movie intertwined with the Marvel universe! There’s a brand new Peter Parker/Spiderman (Tom Holland) to get to know.

Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) features as his mentor.

This is not an origin story (I haven’t seen Civil War where this Spiderman starts off). To me it seemed it’s the next step after he gets bitten by the spider.

Tony has loaned him a suit that has an inbuilt computer, rather like Jarvis but it’s female. The suit fits to his body shape after he puts it on.

Eager to prove he belongs with The Avengers, Peter goes for every opportunity to prove he’s a crime busting machine they need.

He has to go to school, hide his abilities from his Aunt May and do his homework. His best friend finds out about his secret identity and even helps him out.

The villain is Adrian Toomes/The Vulture (Michael Keaton), who starts off as a salvage operator after the Chitauri attack of The Avengers Assemble but whose contract gets swiped by Tony Stark. Adrian decides to sell some of the weapons they have already taken as a means to make money to support his family and his employees.

Peter is tested to the max as The Spider takes on The Vulture! He has to report to Harold ‘Happy’ Hogan (Jon Favreau) – who was Tony’s bodyguard but now oversees the moving of equipment from the original Avenger tower to a new headquarters. This is the equipment that the Vulture needs to get a big pay check!

I found this movie fresh and fun. I remember the grim and dismal Winter Soldier (shudder).

Tom Holland (who looks like a younger Josh Hutcherson) brings a cheekier and happier Peter to the table, capturing the funnier side of Peter/Spiderman (who after all is suppose to be a teen.)

Most of the cast gelled well and even the storylines around school were good and enjoyable. Michael Keaton was a very good villain, rather than be straight forward evil – he was trying to look after his family and friends but just going the wrong way about it and wasn’t willing to change direction.

I was glad the scene with Tony, Pepper & Happy was done, it was a nice nod to Iron Man.

The only complaint I would have is Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, she’s just too young to be his aunt. Her scenes looked more like a big sister or cousin to Peter than aunt. It was odd to think of her as his aunt and I think it’s disappointing in thinking an older person wouldn’t be advisable. Wisdom comes with age after all.

Still it did not dampen the fun, the effects were astounding and the script does justice and together delivers a riveting ride. I would definitely go see this again.

This is a great movie and well worth seeing. 9/10 from me.

Image reproduced from Wikipedia via Sony Pictures and Columbia Pictures.

Trailer reproduced from Marvel Entertainment.



© 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

About Erzi Paris Erzi Paris lives in London and loves writing, going to the theatre and watching films. Always abreast of celebrity news, his biggest hope is to be a reporter. He likes keep-fit too. His favourite authors are Michael Crichton, JK Rowling, Suzanne Collins and Rosalind Miles. View all posts by Erzi Paris → Erzi Paris lives in London and loves writing, going to the theatre and watching films. Always abreast of celebrity news, his biggest hope is to be a reporter. He likes keep-fit too. His favourite authors are Michael Crichton, JK Rowling, Suzanne Collins and Rosalind Miles.