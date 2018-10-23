Spicy Sweet Potato Juliennes

A lot of health magazines are classing sweet potatoes as one of the most nutritious vegetables. I will leave that debate to the experts. I grew up eating sweet potatoes in curries, chips and crisps and enjoy them as they taste slightly better than the potato. There are two varieties of sweet potatoes sold in most supermarkets – one with a slightly redder skin and white flesh and one with a lighter colour and yellow flesh. This recipe works with both varieties but the cooking time taken for the yellow flesh one is less. For this recipe, I used the white fleshed sweet potatoes.

Ingredients for 2 servings

2 medium to large sweet potatoes

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 or 2 green chillies for garnishing

Method

1. Wash and scrape the sweet potatoes

2. Cut them across into thick slices first and then cut these slices into juliennes.

3. Heat the olive oil.

4. Add the sweet potatoes and season them with salt and pepper.

5. Transfer to a microwave dish and cook for 5 minutes.

6. Add lemon juice to the sweet potatoes and microwave for 2 more minutes.

7. Garnish them with green chillies and serve them as a side dish to any meal.

8. For Hindus around the World the month of Shravan started last Saturday. This is an auspicious month for Hindus and a lot of them will be fasting during this month. Some fast for the whole month eating only fruits, nuts, root vegetables like potatoes and sweet potatoes, milk and milk products and avoiding grains. Sometimes a little innovation like this recipe can make the fasting foods more interesting.

