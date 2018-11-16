Spicy Parathas with Tomato, Onion, Garlic, Ginger & Coriander

My last three recipes have been on Indian sweets so this week, I thought I would share with you my recipe for parathas. Most Indian food is accompanied by rice or Indian breads like chappatis, puris, naan, parathas etc. This version of fluffy and spicy parathas is perfect with lunch or dinner.

Ingredients for serving 4 people

Time 40-50 minutes

½ cup of passata or blended tomatoes

1 small piece of ginger

2 cloves of garlic

1 small onion

1-2 green chillies (use less if you don’t want to make them too hot)

Small bunch of finely cut coriander

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon turmeric

2 tablespoons oil for the dough

3 cups of chappati flour to make the dough (Available in most supermarkets or Asian grocers – often called Atta)

½ cup flour for dusting the parathas when rolling them.

2 cups oil for frying (I use sunflower oil)

Method:

1. Add the onion, garlic, ginger and green chillies to the tomato mixture and grind it all in a blender.

2. Sieve the flour and add in the salt and turmeric and the coriander. I didn’t blend in the coriander with the passata as I wanted the porathas to have some green specks.

3. Add in the 2 tablespoons of oil and mix.

4. Using the tomato mixture, mix the dough. If you don’t have enough tomato mixture, you can use some warm water to finish making the dough . The dough should be nice and pliable. Keep this covered for 20 minutes.

5. Divide the dough into 10 or 12 equal balls.

6. You can roll out this paratha as a round paratha and lightly fry it as per my instructions below or you could use this style to create a “wow factor”.

7. Roll out the paratha and brush some oil on one side and dust it with some flour.

8. Fold it in half.

9. Fold it again so it is now a quarter.

10. Dust it with some flour.

10. Now roll it so that it looks like a triangle paratha

11. Now transfer it to cook on a a frying pan (or tava if you have one).

12. Allow it to cook slightly and turn it. Once the paratha is par cooked, lightly brush it with oil and cook it until it rises.

13. Your parathas are now ready to eat on their own or with any curries or raita.

Images courtesy of Mina Joshi

