Spicy New Potatoes with Garlic

You can serve these Spicy New Potatoes as a starter or at barbecues with salad too.

Ingredients for 4 servings:

25 small new potatoes

½ tsp salt

½ tsp turmeric

1 tbs chick pea flour (often called besan)

1 tbs ground mixture of coriander and cumin (often called dhana jeeru – available in most supermarkets)

3-4 cloves of minced garlic

2-3 green chillies – sliced into two (optional)

Bunch of fresh coriander

6-8 fresh curry leaves (optional)

1 tsp cumin

2 tbs lemon juice

1tbs sugar or sugar substitute

2 tbs sunflower oil

Method

1. Steam the potatoes and peel the skin.

2. Heat the oil and add in the cumin seeds. Once the cumin seeds go brown, turn the heat to medium and add in the potatoes and stir them so that they are coated in the oil. Add the salt, turmeric, chick pea flour and the ground mixture of coriander and cumin. Add the garlic and sliced green chillies.

3. Stir the mixture and allow to cook on a medium heat for 5-6 minutes. Allow the potatoes to brown very slightly and become crisp.

4. Add the fresh coriander and curry leaves if you have them available. Stir in the coriander as this will give it a lovely lemony fragrance of the coriander and curry leaves.

5. Add the lemon juice and sugar and cook for a couple minutes more.

6. The spicy potatoes are ready to be served. They can be served hot or cold.

Tip: By adding the garlic after the tempering allows the garlic flavor to remain stronger.

