My friend Lyd, was going to Moscow for a short break and gave me a load of vegetables that would have gone off, because her husband, Raj hates them. In fact we joke about his phobic tendencies to vegetables unless he has them curried. So, with his wife being away I have decided to make a soup for him and he can’t complain because I’m making spicy curried parsnip soup, he did say hi liked his veggies curried. I also put two green chillies to give it a kick. I might have been a bit stupid as it’s very spicy, even for me. It’s what I call a double burner, if you want to know what it means you’ll have to leave a comment asking because it’s not the nicest of descriptions – bet that’s got you thinking!

25g butter

splash of oil

1 large onion, finely diced

2 green chillies (if it’s too much 1 will do without the seeds)

2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

5 average size parsnips, diced

2 tbsp curry powder

500ml vegetable stock

salt and pepper to season

between 250-500ml water (depending on how thick you like your soup)

Put the butter and oil into a pan, turn on the heat and let the butter melt.

Add the onion, chilli(es) and garlic and cook until the onions are soft, about 5-10 minutes stirring to ensure the garlic doesn’t burn

Throw in the parsnips and mix into the onion mixture

Add the curry powder, again stir into the mixture and cook for about 4-5 minutes

Add the vegetable stock and cook for 10-15 minutes. Using a blender, blend until smooth.

Add more water if it’s too thick for you.

Serve with fresh warm crusty bread.

