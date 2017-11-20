City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Spicy Curried Parsnip Soup

Spicy Curried Parsnip Soup

My friend Lyd, was going to Moscow for a short break and gave me a load of vegetables that would have gone off, because her husband, Raj hates them. In fact we joke about his phobic tendencies to vegetables unless he has them curried. So, with his wife being away I have decided to make a soup for him and he can’t complain because I’m making spicy curried parsnip soup, he did say hi liked his veggies curried. I also put two green chillies to give it a kick. I might have been a bit stupid as it’s very spicy, even for me. It’s what I call a double burner, if you want to know what it means you’ll have to leave a comment asking because it’s not the nicest of descriptions – bet that’s got you thinking!

  • 25g butter
  • splash of oil
  • 1 large onion, finely diced
  • 2 green chillies (if it’s too much 1 will do without the seeds)
  • 2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
  • 5 average size parsnips, diced
  • 2 tbsp curry powder
  • 500ml vegetable stock
  • salt and pepper to season
  • between 250-500ml water (depending on how thick you like your soup)

Put the butter and oil into a pan, turn on the heat and let the butter melt.

Add the onion, chilli(es) and garlic and cook until the onions are soft, about 5-10 minutes stirring to ensure the garlic doesn’t burn

Throw in the parsnips and mix into the onion mixture

Add the curry powder, again stir into the mixture and cook for about 4-5 minutes

Add the vegetable stock and cook for 10-15 minutes. Using a blender, blend until smooth.

Add more water if it’s too thick for you.

Serve with fresh warm crusty bread.

About Keifer Derrin

Having worked in IT for over 20 years, Keifer Derrin quit his job to do something new. Not claiming to be a Gordon, Heston or even a Delia, Keifer’s passion for all kinds of food includes trying out new recipes whether they take 10 minutes or 8 hours to prepare. He also enjoys eating out – anything from The Ledbury to Pizza Express and even a local greasy spoon! Keifer also does voluntary work for the Food Chain, a charity that supplies food, meals & nutritional education to people who are HIV+. Check out his food blog at www.donkeyfodder.com

